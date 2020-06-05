17 photos that show how Prince Philip is just a regular grandpa

Phil Walter/Getty Images Prince Phillip and Prince William.

The public may know him as the Duke of Edinburgh, but Prince Philip is also a loving grandfather.

He was there for two of his grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, when their mother, Princess Diana, died.

He was also supportive of his grandchildren Peter and Zara Phillips’ studies and visited them at school.

The public may know him as the Duke of Edinburgh, but to his eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Prince Philip is just their granddad. Through the years, Prince Philip has been a supportive grandfather who has been there for them and watched them grow.

In honour of his 99th birthday on June 10, here are photos that show Prince Philip is just a regular grandpa.

Prince Philip took his grandchildren Zara and Peter Phillips, along with their mother, Princess Anne, to the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1984.

Tim Graham/Getty Images Prince Philip smiling as he attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show with his daughter Princess Anne, and grandchildren Peter and Zara Phillips.

The four of them drove to the event in their Range Rover.

Zara and Peter happily followed their grandfather at the event.

Tim Graham/Getty Images Prince Philip with Peter and Zara Phillips.

The Duke of Edinburgh can be seen cracking a smile at his grandchildren’s excitement.

Prince Philip also cares about his grandchildren’s studies. He visited Peter at school …

Tim Graham/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and their grandson Peter.

In 1991, Prince Philip went with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, to visit their grandson Peter at Port Regis School.

… and his granddaughter Zara. Both siblings went to the Port Regis School, which their grandparents donated to.

Tim Graham/Getty Images Prince Philip and Zara.

While Peter and Zara attended Port Regis, their royal grandparents opened the Queen’s Hall, which contains a gym and heated swimming pool, on school grounds.

He still accompanies them to royal events now that they’re grown up.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images Zara Tindall and Prince Philip.

In 2017, Zara – now married to Mike Tindall – attended the Royal Ascot with her grandfather.

On a sadder note, he was there for two of his other grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, when their mother, Princess Diana, died.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Prince Philip, Prince William, Charles Spencer, Prince Harry, and Prince Charles.

At the funeral in 1997, the Duke of Edinburgh walked alongside his grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as Charles Spencer (her brother) and Prince Charles. The group followed behind the procession of the coffin.

He celebrated holiday ceremonies with them as they grew up.

Ken Goff/Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry with their grandfather, Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside his grandsons, celebrated the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday. Their great-grandmother, Queen Mother Elizabeth, died at the age of 101.

The Duke of Edinburgh is affectionate with his grandchildren in public, even though royals generally don’t exhibit PDA.

Tim Graham/Getty Images The two greet each other warmly.

Prince William embraced his grandfather at the 10th Anniversary Memorial Service for his mother Diana in 2007, which goes against royal norms. As Insider has previously reported, “Public displays of affection go against standards of royal etiquette.”

Prince Philip and Prince William get along well and share laughs, whether it’s at a parade …

Tim Graham/Getty Images Prince Philip and Prince William in uniform.

Decked out in their military uniforms, the duke and his grandson were all smiles after they attended the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy in 2006.

Both were in the British military – Prince Philip was a commander in the Royal Navy until his wife ascended to the throne, and Prince William rose to the rank of Flight Lieutenant in the Royal Air Force.

… or while attending the Rugby World Cup Final.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Prince Philip and Prince William at the Rugby World Cup.

The two princes enjoyed watching the final match between New Zealand and Australia together at the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

Prince Philip also enjoys the company of his grandson Prince Harry.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images Prince Philip laughs at one of his grandson Prince Harry’s jokes.

They also brought along Prince William’s brother, Prince Harry, to the rugby finals. Prince Harry made his grandfather laugh during their time together.

He is also playful with his grandchildren like Princess Eugenie, the daughter of his second son, Prince Andrew.

Tim Graham/Getty Images Prince Philip plays with his granddaughter Princess Eugenie.

Prince Philip playfully patted his granddaughter on the head while attending the Christmas Service at Sandringham Church in 1998.

Prince Andrew’s daughters also share car rides with their grandparents.

Tim Graham/Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice ride with their grandparents.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie rode with their grandparents to a memorial ceremony for Princess Diana.

And now that they’re grown, the princesses enjoy spending time with their grandfather at events like Derby Day.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Prince Philip.

At Derby Day in 2012, the two watched the race from the balcony of the Royal Box with their grandfather.

Prince Philip makes time for his youngest granddaughter too, 16-year-old Lady Louise. She’s the daughter of Prince Edward, his youngest son.

Antony Jones/Getty Images Prince Philip, Countess Sophie, and Lady Louise.

This photo was taken at Easter celebrations.

Here they are celebrating Christmas together, alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Philip with Lady Louise Windsor.

The two walked together on their way to Church at St. Mary Magdalene in 2017.

The Duke of Edinburgh also makes time for his youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn. He’s 12.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images James, Viscount Severn and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015.

Here they are together at Trooping the Colour, a celebration for the Queen’s birthday.

