Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital.

Hannah McKay/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh.

The 98-year-old is currently being treated for a “pre-existing condition” at King Edward VII Hospital in London, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

Buckingham Palace could not confirm the nature of the duke’s condition when contacted by Insider.

However, it is understood that this was a planned admission, and His Royal Highness is expected to stay for a number of days.

“The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

Buckingham Palace could not confirm the nature of His Royal Highness’ condition when contacted by Insider.

However, it is understood that the duke’s visit was a planned admission, and he was not taken via ambulance.

He is expected to remain in hospital overnight and for a number of days.

The royal officially retired from public life in 2017. Previously, the Duke of Edinburgh’s role was to support Her Majesty through charity work, State Visits, and royal tours.

He was last seen out in public at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor in May.

It is not known whether the duke will be able to join the royal family at Her Majesty’s Sandringham Estate in time for Christmas next week.

