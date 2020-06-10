99-year-old Prince Philip once said he 'couldn't imagine anything worse' than reaching 100

Hannah McKay/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is celebrating his 99th birthday.

Prince Philip is celebrating his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10.

The Queen’s husband once said he had “no desire whatsoever” to reach the age of 100, and that he “couldn’t imagine anything worse.”

Buckingham Palace shared a rare photo of the Duke of Edinburgh with the Queen to mark his milestone birthday.

However, with the duke now just one year off a century, he may not want to celebrate at all.

In an interview with The Telegraph back in 2000, the duke said he “couldn’t imagine anything worse” than turning 100.

When discussing the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday, Prince Philip told the publication he had “no desire whatsoever” to reach the same age.

“I can’t imagine anything worse,” he said. “Bits of me are falling off already.”

The Duke of Edinburgh is spending the day at Windsor Castle with the Queen, where they have been self-isolating together since shortly before lockdown in the UK began in March.

The royal family released a rare new photo of the couple in the castle grounds to mark the occasion.

Press Association The Queen and Prince Philip together at Windsor Castle.

The royal family sent their good wishes to Prince Philip on social media.

“Wishing a very happy 99th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on Twitter, alongside photos of Philip with both William and Middleton.

Wishing a very happy 99th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh! pic.twitter.com/LGrRPjezkS — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2020

The royal has lived a relatively quiet life since retiring from royal duties in 2017, with the exception of a car accident near Sandringham in January 2019.

The duke was pulling out of his driveway in his Land Rover Freelander when he crashed into another vehicle. His car ended up on its side, although he was unharmed in the incident.

He voluntarily retired his driving licence a month later.

Since then, he has only been seen out in public a handful of times. He attended the royal wedding of the Queen’s second cousin, Lady Gabriella, last year.

He was also the first royal to meet Harry and Meghan’s new son, baby Archie, after accidentally “bumping into” the couple at Windsor Castle on the day of the couple’s photo call with the press.

