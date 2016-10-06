Prince's $10 million estate will open to the public for just 3 days -- look inside

On Thursday, Paisley Park — Prince’s famed and highly secretive studio complex — will open to the public for the first time since the pop star’s death in April.

Located in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the $10 million estate is slated to become a museum that will run tours for an expected 2,000 visitors a day.

The museum was expected to open on October 6, but three days earlier, the City Council voted to postpone a decision about the rezoning proposal connected to the museum. As The New York Times notes, the Council said they need more time to consider the plan because of concerns about traffic, parking, and public safety.

The vote means Paisley Park will only be allowed to open for three days — October 6, 8, and 14 — even though 10 days’ worth of tickets have already been sold. Those who bought tickets for the other seven days are now being offered refunds, but many also bought flights to Minneapolis and reserved hotel rooms.

The estate was closed to the public while Prince was alive, except for occasional shows or parties he threw there. The complex is also thought to contain unreleased recordings.

Completed in 1987, Paisley Park was designed by Los Angeles architect Bret Theony. Pyramid-shaped skylights on the roof would light up purple when Prince was home.

Source: Billboard When you walk in, you're greeted by Prince's Love Symbol No. 2 glyph on the floor. CNN Paisley Park served as Prince's recording lair. Though he made music in locations all over the world, the 55,000-square-foot estate was considered his home base. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images The complex was named after Prince's 1985 song, 'Paisley Park.' The studio pictured below is located on the first floor, which features many production spaces. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Prince kept his awards and a safe containing unreleased recordings in a room he called 'the Foo Foo Room.' Kevin Mazur/Getty Images He would rehearse for tours on a stage with his name emblazoned on top. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For live performances, Prince worked with Paisley Park's tailors to make his costumes. A mannequin was customised to his exact measurements. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Though Paisley Park will only be open for three days this month, it will nonetheless serve as a memorial where Prince's legacy can live on. Getty Images

