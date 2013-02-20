Michael Jackson's Son Is Now An 'Entertainment Tonight' Correspondent

After staying out of the paparazzi eye while growing up, Michael Jackson’s oldest son is stepping out in a very public role.



“Entertainment Tonight” has hired Prince Michael Jackson as a special correspondent for the show.

Jackson’s son is only 16.

His first assignment shows him interviewing the “Oz: The Great and Powerful” cast members James Franco, Zach Braff, and director Sam Raimi for the film’s March 8 release.

Here’s a preview from his interview:



