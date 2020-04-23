18 photos of Prince Louis looking royally unimpressed

Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest son, Prince Louis, will celebrate his second birthday on April 23.

Prince Louis made his public debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour last year, and he instantly stole the show with his grumpy expression.

The youngster also made some hilarious attempts to escape from his mother’s arms during the parade.

Whether hanging out with his brother and sister or posing for the camera, the young prince’s facial expressions are bound to get you laughing.

Here are the best photos of HRH looking royally unimpressed.

This is Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and younger sibling to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

source Getty

The royal became famous for looking “royally unimpressed” at Trooping the Colour last year, however, the young prince has seemed unfazed by public events since he was a baby. Here he is at his christening ceremony, shortly after his birth in 2018.

source Dominic Lipinski/ WPA/ Getty Images

He made his first public appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade in June 2019.

Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

He joined his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the event.

Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.

It’s fair to say he wasn’t impressed with the waiting photographers below.

James Devaney/ Getty Images.

Even when attempting a regal wave to the crowd, the little prince kept a stern expression on his face.

Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.

He even tried to squirm out from his mother’s grasp …

Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

… and he almost succeeded in his escape attempt, too …

Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

… but his father, Prince William, was there to catch him.

Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

Middleton tried to stop him from sucking his thumb, a move which caused a major fall-out between the pair.

Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

Louis did not seem happy with his mum for ruining his street cred in front of the cameras.

Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

But it wasn’t long before they made up.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

It seems Louis has been taking a few tips from his sister, Princess Charlotte, on how to be the sassiest royal.

Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.



Later that summer, Louis appeared far more comfortable with the cameras as he joined the family at the Back to Nature garden, designed by his mother for the Chelsea Flower Show.

However, it looked as though he was receiving some stern words from his dad later in the outing.

Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.

Louis enjoyed trying on his mum’s sunglasses for his cousin, Archie, and his aunt Meghan during a polo game last year.

He looked pretty distressed on his way to the royal family’s annual Christmas Party last year …

… but he wasn’t any less adorable. Happy birthday, Prince Louis!

