Prince Launches Internet Subscription Service

Prince hasn’t been the most Internet-friendly artist of late. He’s been systematically removing unauthorised clips of his music from YouTube. But he’ll soon offer fans more online access—on his terms.



The purple one has announced that his new Web site, LOtUSFLOW3r.com, will go live as a subscription-based Web portal on March 24, offering fans access to his new music and concert footage from his entire career ranging from early shows to his appearance at Coachella 2008. Subscribers will also be able to download his new albums, scheduled to be released exclusively through Target. An annual membership will cost $77.

Prince formerly had a subscription Web service in the form of his NPG Music Club, which lasted from 2001-2006.

