Anti-Internet Prince Joined Twitter And Quickly Took A Liking To Selfies

Christopher Polk/Getty Prince quickly latched onto the gist of Twitter, tweeting selfies and food porn.

Three years after declaring the Internet dead, Prince has joined Twitter, and his Tweets are as weird as you would expect.

In 2010, Prince told The Mirror that the internet is “completely over.”

“The internet’s like MTV. At one time MTV was hip and suddenly it became outdated,” the seven-time Grammy Winner said. “Anyway, all these computers and digital gadgets are no good. They just fill your head with numbers.”

Then on Tuesday, Prince took control of the verified handle @3rdeyegirl, named for the all-female musical trio who have been touring with him this year.

The account has 98,000 followers and counting.

At first, Prince tread lightly:

PRINCE’S 1ST TWEET… TESTING 1, 2…

— PRINCE 3RDEYEGIRL (@3rdeyegirl) August 14, 2013

PRINCE’S 2ND TWEET.

— PRINCE 3RDEYEGIRL (@3rdeyegirl) August 14, 2013

Then he made the ultra sentimental, first food porn tweet:

PRINCE’S 3RD TWEET: DID EYE ADD 2 MUCH PEPPER? pic.twitter.com/3jfe3rb41g

— PRINCE 3RDEYEGIRL (@3rdeyegirl) August 14, 2013

Queue an assortment of selfies:

Prince, who is not currently following anyone, also posted a link to a sample of his latest studio track, “Groovy Potential.”

Listen to the track below:

