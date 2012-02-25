The Dutch Prince Buried In An Avalanche Last Week May Never Wake Up

Prince Friso and his future wife Mabel Wisse Smit in 2003

Photo: AP

Dutch Prince Johan Friso, who was buried in an avalanche while skiing in Austria last week, may never wake up, the BBC reports.The 43-year-old prince was found quickly after the avalanche, but was buried under the snow for at least 15 minutes. He is now in a coma.



The head of the trauma unit at the hospital in Innsbruck treating him, Dr Wolfgang Koller, told reporters that he may have suffered massive brain damage after suffering a heart attack for 50 minutes that deprived his brain of journalism.

“We cannot say today with certainty whether Prince Friso will one day regain consciousness,” said Dr Koller, head of the trauma unit at Innsbruck’s University Hospital.

Florian Moosbrugger, the prince’s childhood friend and a local hotel owner, was skiing with his friend when the avalanche struck and dug out his friend, Austrian Times reports.

