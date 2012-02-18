A Dutch Prince Has Been Buried In An Avalanche In Austria

Prince Fiso and his future wife Mabel Wisse Smit in 2003

Photo: AP

Prince Johan Friso of Orange-Nassa, the second son of second son of Queen Beatrix and the late Prince Claus of the Netherlands, has reportedly been buried in an Avalance in Austria, Dutch newsite n24 reports.The Prince was found quickly but remains in a critical condition.



Prince Fiso officially left the Dutch Royal House when he married his wife in 2004, and is no longer in line for the Dutch throne.

According to the BBC, the Prince was on a skiing holiday with members of the royal family in Lech, in the western province of Vorarlberg.

He was trapped under the snow for 15 minutes.

Watch the Reuters report below.



