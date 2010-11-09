Brunei Prince's Life-Size Sex Statues And Perverted Lifestyle Exposed During Trial

Photo: AP

Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei is desperately trying to control the spread of news that he commissioned a sculptor to create life-size sex statues modelled after him.Unfortunately, photos of six bronze sculptures depicting the polygamous Prince having sex with his fiancee and Las Vegas-native Micha Raines are making the rounds on both sides of the Atlantic.



Once housed at the Prince’s massive Long Island property, the statues cost $1 million and were supposed to be placed around the mansion’s swimming pool, according to the Daily Beast.

The Prince, after all, needed to do something to top the mega-yacht he owns called Tits (with speedboats Nipple I and Nipple II) to maintain his hedonistic, playboy reputation.

From the Daily News,

Photographs of the pieces… show an endowed, muscular prince in a series of sexual positions with the woman, one of many at his beck and call.

Prince Jefri, as it happens, begins a court battle next week against financial advisors who he accuses of mishandling his fortune, and underselling his Long Island estate.

Naturally, he is not too happy about the publicity his new pieces of “art” are garnering, especially in light of the impending court case.

Fearing that his polygamous lifestyle and the statues in particular might reflect badly on the Prince as he goes to trial, his lawyers requested any mention of the statues be banned by those involved in the lawsuit.

The presiding judge obviously agreed; he issued a gag order after photographs of the statues were published extensively last week.

From The Telegraph,

“Prince Jefri was entitled to have multiple wives and families, and he did so,” the court papers said. “Under Islamic law and practice this was legitimate and proper. However, polygamy is offensive to many Americans, and trial testimony about Prince Jefri’s personal life may be prejudicial to him.”

But what do his lawyers expect?

Apart from his sleaze-titled yacht, Brunei’s former finance minister also has 17 children by seven different women, owns thousands of luxury cars he has never driven, and has been reported to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on prostitutes, on one occasion hosting 40 at the same time at the Dorchester Hotel in London. One former Miss USA contestant even accused the prince and his brother – the Sultan of Brunei – of running a white slavery ring.

Next to those allegations, the statues don’t seem so bad.

And the story also clearly explains why Prince Jefri’s profile was so popular on Bloomberg on Friday. At first his name seemed conspicuously random among the predictable identities that peppered the Most Viewed Profile list, like Bernanke, Julian Robertson and Obama. But now we know exactly why he ranked tenth on the ladder.

