Prince has died

Prince is dead at the age of 57, his publicist has confirmed to The Associated Press.

The musician’s body was found at his Paisley Park estate in suburban Minneapolis on Thursday, as TMZ first reported, after police were called there about a death.

Last week, Prince was reportedly hospitalized after an emergency plane landing because of illness. A rep told TMZ that Prince “has been fighting the flu for several weeks.”

The local Carver County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, according to the AP, that Prince was found in an elevator, and medical professionals attempted CPR, which failed, at which point he was declared dead.

The cause of death is still being investigated.

Here’s the full statement from police:

“Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson reports that on April 21, 2016, at about 9:43 a.m., sherrif’s debuties responded to a medical call at Paisley Park Studios in Chanhassen. When deputies and medical personnel arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male in the elevator. First responders attempted to provide lifesaving CPR, but were unable to revive the victim. He was pronounced deceased at 10:07 a.m. He has been indentified as Prince Rogers Nelson (57) of Chanhassen. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.”

Prince’s publicist released a statement to CNBC, saying, “It is with profound sadness that I am confirming that the legendary, iconic performer, Prince Rogers Nelson, has died at his Paisley Park residence this morning at the age of 57.”

Prince Rogers Nelson, known simply by his first name for many years now, was one of the singular music talents of his generation, crossing genres from funk and soul to rock and pop.

Born in Minneapolis, he performed in the local music scene from a young age before his breakout 1979 album, “Prince,” went platinum.

Often compared to the likes of Michael Jackson and Madonna, he was one of the most commercially successful artists of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide. He brought a unique R&B sensibility to the mainstream, spanning albums like “Controversy,” “1999,” and “Purple Rain,” the hit soundtrack for the 1984 film of the same name. He frequently performed with his backing band, The Revolution.

He won seven Grammys, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

In 2007, he played at the Super Bowl halftime show — widely considered the biggest stage for an American musician. His performance was reviewed as the most powerful of his career.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjUzpCslLh0

Famous fans of the musician span generations, including movie stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Marlee Matlin, and Elijah Wood, as well as fellow music artists Wu Tang Clan, Lupe Fiasco, and Justin Timberlake.

