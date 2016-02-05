Prince has suddenly announced he's touring Australia this month

Prince must have been looking at his diary in February this morning and feeling a little lazy, because his Purpleness has suddenly announced today that his “Piano and Microphone” tour is heading to Australia this month.

The Dainty Group is behind the tour but at this stage there are no details on where and when with just three weeks left to go in February.

It’s nearly four years since Prince last toured Australia in 2012.

He had a European tour planned for last year but it was cancelled following the Paris terrorist attacks, retreating to his Paisley Park Estate and playing some gigs there last month. Prince fans noted the concerts featured a pretty wide range of songs from his 39 album career, as well as plenty of covers of the likes of Ray Charles and Joni Mitchell.

We’ll let you know what’s going on as soon as we hear.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.