Prince Harry's Naked Photo Scandal Led To $23M Publicity Boost For Vegas

Las Vegas got $23 million worth of free publicity from Prince Harry’s naked photo scandal.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority should be writing Prince Harry a thank you note.After the royal’s naked party antics in August were viewed the world over, the free publicity Sin City received from the photo scandal is worth an estimated $23 million.



“A report commissioned by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says news coverage of an online campaign and a large ad in USA Today reached an estimated 154 million people,” according to The Las Vegas Sun. “The report presented Tuesday values that publicity at $23 million.”

The LCVA’s ad campaign following Harry’s royal romp.

The tourism publicity boost comes after the LCVA launched an advertising campaign after the prince’s naked billiards incident, warning tourists to “know the code.”Meaning, what happens in Vegas should stay in Vegas.

The LCVA took out a full-page ad in USA Today, reprimanding the Vegas partygoers who sold out the prince and leaked his naked photos to TMZ. (see ad on the right.)

“For everyone’s sake, it’s important that ‘What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,'” said Cathy Tull, senior vice president of marketing for the LCVA, per Vegas Inc. “However, in moments of enthusiasm, actually keeping memories in Las Vegas takes commitment. Today’s ad was a cheeky reminder to all our visitors that it’s important to ‘Know the code,’ and most importantly, ‘Protect the code.'”

The ad, which cost “in the low six figures,” also led to a doubling of searches for local resorts on hotels.com and the invention of a new $25 hamburger at a Strip eatery, according to Vegas Inc.

“In the 24 hours after the crown jewels went on public display, hotels.com reported that Las Vegas searches more than doubled from the same date a year ago,” reports Vegas Inc. “Company officials dubbed it ‘the Prince Harry effect.'”

Taylor Cole, director of public relations for hotels.com, said online traffic from the United Kingdom, “which is absolutely enamoured with Las Vegas,” went up 123 per cent after the incident and searches originating in Canada spiked 118 per cent, while hits from the United States were also up 87 per cent.

“Vegas has long since been the party capital of the world, and it seems that recent events have led to a resurgence in people’s desire to go there and let off steam, just as Prince Harry has,” said Kate Hopcraft of hotels.com.In addition to the LCVA’s “Know the code” campaign, Lynx deodorant also decided to cash in on the controversy.

“Sorry Harry if it had anything to do with us,” read the copy on their Harry-inspired ad campaign, complete with an image of their body spray and an askew crown.

“God bless Prince Harry. He made us a bunch of money,” said LCVA Board Chairman, Tom Collins.

But Tourism authority spokeswoman Courtney Fitzgerald says the agency can’t track exactly how much of the press resulted in actual Las Vegas visits … yet.

