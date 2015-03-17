Prince Harry's last assignment before he quits the British military will be with the ADF in Australia

Prince Harry speaks with armed forces personnel during a reception. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry has announced he will end his decade-long military career but not before he pursues a four-week secondment with the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

After much speculation, the British royal confirmed reports he will join the ADF in April and May at Army barracks in Sydney, Perth and Darwin for training exercises, domestic deployments and other unit-based activities.

He said his plan to conclude military duties after 10 years of full-time service was a “tough decision” but added he was “really excited” about the future.

Here’s the full statement:

Inevitably most good things come to an end and I am at a crossroads in my military career. Luckily for me, I will continue to wear the uniform and mix with fellow servicemen and women for the rest of my life, helping where I can, and making sure the next few Invictus Games are as amazing as the last. I am considering the options for the future and I am really excited about the possibilities. Spending time with the Australian Defence Force will be incredible and I know I will learn a lot. I am also looking forward to coming back to London this summer to continue working at the Personnel Recovery Unit [in London]. So while I am finishing one part of my life, I am getting straight into a new chapter. I am really looking forward to it.

As part of his ADF commitment, Harry will join his father Prince Charles at the Gallipoli centenary commemorations in late April. He will also tour New Zealand in a civilian capacity.

The Prince started out as an Officer Cadet at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in 2005 and was commissioned as an Army Officer in 2006. His military pursuits saw him embark upon two tours of duty to Afghanistan. He was also trained as a qualified Apache Aircraft Commander.

Harry has also championed the Invictus Games – an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. Teams come from the armed forces of nations that have served alongside each other. Last year, more than 400 competitors from 13 nations took part in the annual event.

Here are some photos from Prince Harry’s illustrious military career.

Prince Harry visiting Estonia Attending a Track Day for the Royal Foundation Endeavour Fund and visiting Boultbee Flight Academy Harry addressing British troops in Afghanistan Harry endures a grueling command task exercise at Westbury Meeting troops while touring Estonia Harry is commissioned as second lieutenant at Sandhurst At Kandahar participating in a Remembrance Sunday service Playing volleyball with injured British soldiers as he attends the Warrior Games in 2013 Visiting RAF personnel at Honington base Prince Harry visits Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in the United States

