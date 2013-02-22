Prince Harry Is Dating A Gorgeous Socialite Named Cressida Bonas

Photo: Google Images

Prince Harry has a new girlfriend — the blue-eyed, blonde, and beautiful British socialite Cressida Bonas.



The two were just spotted by The Daily Mail cozying up while vacationing at an exclusive ski resort in Verbier, Switzerland.

They reportedly “kissed like lovestruck teenagers in the back of a cinema” while at dinner with Prince Harry’s family, The Daily Mail reported. Later, they hugged on the slopes, where they were photographed by paparazzi.

Reports say the pair started dating last May after being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, but cooled when the prince’s naked pictures from Vegas surfaced.

Seems like they are very much back together. Since the latest photos surfaced, Bonas has jumped to the top of The Tatler List, an ever-changing “who’s who” of people who are being buzzed about in the UK.

So who is Cressida Bonas?

The 24-year-old model and would-be-actress is the daughter of Lady Mary Gaye Curzon, a British “It” girl from the 1960s who is four times divorced, according to The Daily Mail.

Her father is Jeffrey Bonas, who studied at Harrow and Oxford before becoming an entrepreneur and businessman, according to E! Online.

Like Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy, Bonas studied at Leeds University after attending the elite Stowe School, where boarding students pay $46,000 a year, according to The Daily Mail.

She’s also dabbled in acting, having played Desdemona in Othello while at Leeds, according to The Mirror.

Bonas is not the first person in her family with ties to royalty. Her older half-sister is Isabella Gough-Calthorpe, a British movie star, a rumoured former flame of Prince William, and fiancé of Richard Branson’s son Sam, according to The Daily Mail.

A true blue blood, Bonas is friends with Princess Eugenie, who set her up with the prince, as well as Arthur Landon, a young socialite who stands to inherit some $300 million, according to The Mirror.

Landon is also close friends with Prince Harry, and defended him after his now-infamous bender in Las Vegas, The Daily Mail reported at the time.

Prior to linking up with the prince, Bonas used to date Harry Wentworth-Stanley, whose stepfather is a cousin the Queen, according to The Mirror.

