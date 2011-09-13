Prince Harry Has Broken The World Record For Largest Foreign Currency Trade Ever

Photo: AP

At a charity event to honour 9/11 dead, Prince Harry closed a £15.5 billion ($24.5 billion) currency trade, reports The Daily Mail.Harry closed the deal, a world record, at a charity event at London’s Canary Wharf for BGC Partners. He attended the event on behalf of the charity Sentebale, a charity he founded for children and orphans in the southern African country of Lesotho.



The trade was between Barclay’s and an unnamed European party. The previous record was set last year by Harry’s brother the Duke of Cambridge (aka. Prince William) who traded 17 billion euros ($23 billion) at a different charity event.

BGC founded the charity day in memory of staff from its sister company, investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald, which lost 658 employees on 9/11.

