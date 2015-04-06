Prince Harry will start his month-long role with the Australian Defence Force today

Prince Harry will begin a month-long role with the Australian Defence Force as a VIP dignitary today, during which time he will train with special forces in Darwin, Perth and Sydney.

After a ceremony at the National War Memorial in Canberra tomorrow, Captain Harry of Wales will report to ADF headquarters for the beginning of his official assignment, and his last role serving in the military.

During his time in Darwin, Harry will patrol with members of Norforce, an indigenous unit which patrols northern Australia. He will then head to Perth to train with the Special Air Service Regiment.

After Perth he will spend time in Sydney, where he will be attached to the Holsworthy-based 6th Aviation Regiment, and then travel to Gallipoli for Anzac Day, where he will represent the Royal Family with his father, Prince Charles.

In February it was revealed that Harry made the decision to leave the British armed forces to turn his focus to philanthropy. Read more about that here.

