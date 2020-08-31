Prince Harry says he will return to the UK in 2021, but the royal family won't be the reason behind the visit

Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images Prince Harry with his grandmother, the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex says he will return to the UK in 2021, but the reason behind his visit might baffle some royal fans.

Prince Harry announced he will visit his homeland next winter, not to visit the royal family, but to watch the Rugby League World Cup.

Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie have been living abroad since November 2019, and last visited the UK for their final royal engagements in March 2020.

It was the last time the couple were with the royal family amid reports of a rift between Harry and his brother Prince William.

However, the duke added that he would have “been back already had it not been for COVID.”

Prince Harry announced that he will return to the UK next year, but not for the reason you might think.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie have lived abroad since November 2019, when they took a sabbatical in Vancouver Island, Canada before relocating to California earlier this year.

During a recent video call with members of the Rugby Football League, the duke said he wants to return to his homeland to watch the upcoming World Cup.

“We’ve got a whole Rugby League World Cup coming next year, so I definitely plan on coming back,” Harry said. “I would have been back already had it not been for COVID.”

???????? After yesterday's amazing 'set of six' with his special guests, today, we see the roles reversed, as The Duke of Sussex is quizzed by Ellery Hanley MBE in 'Extra Time'! ???? #HappyBirthdayRugbyLeague #RFL125 pic.twitter.com/sZleOXtDHW — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) August 30, 2020

Harry and Markle last visited the UK in March for their final engagements as senior working royals.

There appeared to be tension between Harry and his brother, Prince William at his final engagement, a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke of Sussex did not speak or make eye contact with William and the Duchess of Cambridge throughout the event.

Phil Harris/Pool via AP Images The royal family at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, London.

Harry and Markle’s exit deal will be reviewed by Buckingham Palace in the spring of 2021 – a year since they resigned.

It’s possible the duke could return to the UK before the rugby tournament, which is set to be held from October 23 until November 27.

Harry did not confirm whether Meghan Markle and Archie will join him on his trip to watch the rugby, or whether he plans to see the royal family during the visit.

However, he did say that Archie is his and Markle’s “number one priority,” and that he plans to get the one-year-old involved in rugby.

“What I need is a few mini rugby balls [so] that I can get Archie involved with the game,” he said.

“Our little man is our number one priority, but then our work after that is the second priority and we’re doing everything we can in playing our part to make the world a better place,” he added.

