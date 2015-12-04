An emotional Prince Harry calls for an end to illegal poaching

Britain’s Prince Harry was devastated by the slaughtered rhinos he saw during a recent trip to South Africa, and

said that stopping the illegal poaching of rhinos and elephants “is a test for all humanity and we cannot afford to fail.”

Harry visited South Africa’s Kruger National Park on a tour of the country this week. There, he was exposed to rhinos that had been hunted for their ivory horn. Although the trade of rhino horns has been illegal internationally since 1977, a South African court recently removed a moratorium on their domestic trade. That removal is on hold as the decision is currently being appealed.

“If current poaching rates continue there will be no wild African elephants or rhinos left by the time children born this year, like my niece, Charlotte, turn 25,” he said in a press conference at the park. “If we let this happen, the impact on the long-term prosperity of this country and on the natural heritage of the planet will be enormous and irreversible. We can fight this battle. Nature needs us to fight her battles, and in this case, protect her animals, some of which have been on this planet for tens of thousands of years.”

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Chelsea Pineda

