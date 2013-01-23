Prince Harry Says 'I Let My Family Down' With Nude Photo Scandal In Revealing New Interview

Photo: Getty

As he winds down his four-month combat deployment to Camp Bastion, Prince Harry is speaking out for the first time about killing insurgents in Afghanistan, Kate Middleton’s pregnancy and those risqué naked party photos.Of the nude photo scandal in Las Vegas, the 28-year-old royal told reporters, “I probably let myself down, I let my family down, I let other people down.”



“It was probably a classic example of me probably being too much army, and not enough prince. It’s a simple case of that,” he said during an interview at his military base in Afghanistan.

“But at the end of the day I was in a private area and there should be a certain amount of privacy that one should expect,” he added. “Back home all my close friends rallied round me and were great.”

But as for all of the media frenzy surrounding his life, Harry says “the way I was treated by them I don’t think is acceptable.”

The high profile royal added that he felt it was “very unfair” that his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton were “forced to publicize” her pregnancy, “but that’s just the media for you.”

Still, the future uncle noted that he’s “thrilled for both of them.”

And as his stint as an Apache helicopter co-pilot and gunner comes to an end, Prince Harry even revealed he’s personally had to shoot at Taliban insurgents during his four-month deployment.

“Take a life to save a life… Everyone’s fired a certain amount,” he stated. “If there’s people trying to do bad stuff to our guys, then we’ll take them out of the game.”

“My father’s always trying to remind me about who I am and stuff like that. But it’s very easy to forget about who I am when I am in the army,” says Harry. “Everyone’s wearing the same uniform and doing the same kind of thing. I get on well with the lads and I enjoy my job. It really is as simple as that.”

