Prince Harry Talks Nephew George For First Time, Says He'll Be The 'Fun' Uncle

‘I only hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges are,’ Prince Harry joked to the BBC.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s firstborn, George Alexander Louis, is just five days old but Prince Harry is already taking his role as uncle very seriously.



In addition to “making sure he has fun,” Harry tells the BBC his mission is to make sure his nephew “has a good upbringing, and keep him out of harm’s way. The rest I’ll leave to the parents.”

The 28-year-old prince adds that it’s “fantastic to have another addition to the family,” and that the newborn “was crying his eyes out” when he first met him.

As for which parent the little royal most resembles, the 28-year-old prince says “He’s about four days old so I have no idea.”

But he does think his brother William is “of course” cut out for fatherhood.

And Prince Harry will get plenty of parenthood practice.

“I only hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges are,” he joked.

George Alexander Louis – Prince George of Cambridge was born Monday at St. Mary’s hospital in London. Weighing just 8lbs 6oz, he is already third in line to the throne.

