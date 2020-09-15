24 photos that show how Prince Harry's style has evolved over the years

Ben A. Pruchnie/Stringer/Getty Images Prince Harry has undergone some subtle style changes over the years.

Prince Harry is no slouch when it comes to style.

The prince has traded the sports uniform and military fatigues of his youth with sleek suits, often in navy blue.

Harry now often matches his fashion with wife Meghan Markle, making appearances in coordinating colours.

The happy parents have even begun matching their son Archie’s outfits to their own.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may get most of the attention when it comes to royal family fashion, but Prince Harry is no slouch when it comes to style.

Born in September 1984, Harry really started to hit his style stride as an adult. From casual sports gear to the well-tailored suits he’s since become known for, Harry’s clothes typically blend his casual personal style with some royal elegance.

In recent years, he’s even been colour-coordinating with Markle as they continue their reign as the most stylish couple around.

Here’s a look at Prince Harry’s style evolution over the years.

In his younger days, Harry was often seen wearing casual gear while playing school sports.

Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry playing a soccer match in March 2003.

The young royal often played soccer while attending Eton College in Windsor, England. Here, he’s pictured in 2003 at the age of 18.

In March 2006, at age 21, Harry wore one of his best double-breasted suits during the Annual Parade and Service of the Combined Cavalry “Old Comrades” Association.

MJ Kim/Getty Images Prince Harry in one of his earliest suit moments.

He completed the look with a top-hat for an extra touch of elegance.

Harry also served in the Army for 10 years starting in 2006, in which he was spotted several times in his uniform.

Ben Stansall/Getty Images Prince Harry in his Army uniform.

Here Harry is seen during a service of remembrance and thanksgiving at the Holy Trinity Church in Windsor, UK, in May 2008.

Harry and his brother Prince William also have had some great coordinating moments, proving they’re some of the most stylish brothers around.

Mike Lusmore/Getty Images Prince Harry and William looking like a dapper duo.

The royal brothers donned matching gear during a charity polo match in June 2008.

In June 2008, Prince Harry gave a rare glimpse of his red carpet style.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry at the ‘Quantum of Solace’ premiere.

The then 23-year-old attended the premiere of “Quantum of Solace,” perfectly matching with Prince William in a black tuxedo.

He also showed off his pilot style while completing his military helicopter training courses at RAF Shawbury in June 2009.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry’s pilot uniform.

His green uniform features a name tag reading “Harry Wales,” as his full name is actually Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales.

A year later in May 2010, the prince donned a different uniform for his pilot course graduation.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry completed his pilot training in May 2010.

Harry completed the Operational Training Phase of the Army Air Corps at age 25.

Harry proved he had the perfect wedding day style while attending the service of former royal equerry Mark Dyer and Amanda Kline in July 2010.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Prince Harry makes the perfect wedding guest.

His tie added a nice pop of colour.

For Prince William’s wedding in April 2011, a then 26-year-old Harry wore a traditional military uniform.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry was right at Prince William’s side during the royal wedding in 2011.

William was at his side in the bold red Irish Guards uniform.

Prince Harry kept it casual in jeans for the 2012 London Olympics.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry and Kate Middleton sometimes keep it casual.

He paired his jeans with some brown shoes and a white polo, while sister-in-law Middleton was at his side in a similarly laid back look.

In October 2015, Harry proved that the royal blue suit had become one of his go-to looks.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry visiting the Paignton Rugby Club in Devon, UK.

He also paired it with a new beard, which some might say he looks even better with.

When Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November 2017, they proved to be a stylish couple.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most stylish couples around.

Though Markle’s white wrap coat stole the show, Harry looked great next to her in his navy blue suit and black shoes.

Harry matched perfectly with Markle when they stepped out in coordinating navy blue coats in December 2017.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Harry and Meghan know how to perfectly coordinate their looks.

The moment established them as one of the most stylish couples around.

For the royal wedding in May 2018, Harry went with his Blues and Royals frockcoat uniform.

Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked stunning on their wedding day.

Buckingham Palace released a statement that the queen had given Harry permission to wear the uniform for the wedding.

And Harry proved he could even make a top hat look stylish during the Royal Ascot in June 2018.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked great at the Royal Ascot in June 2018.

Markle was at his side in a unique black-and-white design by Philip Treacy.

Since their wedding, Harry has kept up his penchant for sleek suits that pair well with Markle’s outfits — as he did for this public appearance in September 2018.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the WellChild Awards in September 2018.

Sometimes Markle swipes a page from Harry’s fashion playbook and dons a suit of her own.

Harry’s chic grey suit coordinated perfectly with Markle’s white trench dress for their first official photo with their son Archie in May 2019.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry went with a blue tie to celebrate the arrival of his first child.

As baby Archie has grown, Prince Harry and Markle have started coordinating his fashion to their own.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019.

During their royal tour of South Africa in September 2019, the proud parents dressed Archie in light-blue pinstripes – which matched perfectly with Markle’s patterned dress and Harry’s blue suit.

The couple also opted for light and fresh colours while on the same tour of Africa in October 2019.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit a township in Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 2, 2019.

Their chic and breezy fashion foreshadowed how Markle’s style would change when the couple moved to California months later.

Even when he skips a suit — or his favourite colour, blue — Harry has learned how to stay stylish.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Harry attends the launch of Team UK for the Invictus Games on October 29, 2019, in London, England.

The prince looked dapper in a casual brown half-zip and pants while attending the launch of Team UK for the Invictus Games in October 2019.

Prince Harry wore a knit cap to match Archie’s for a more casual photo with his son in December 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram Prince Harry and his son Archie in Canada.

The sweet photo was taken during the family’s Christmas vacation in Canada.

After announcing that they were stepping back from their roles in the royal family, Harry and Markle continued to put on a united front through their fashion.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Prince Harry and Markle attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England.

For their final official engagement, Harry perfectly coordinated the lining of his suit with Markle’s Emilia Wickstead cape dress.

Into 2020, the couple wowed in coordinated looks and opted for bold colours throughout their final royal engagements.

SIMON DAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The couple showed they weren’t afraid to make an entrance in their bright-red looks during the Mountbatten Festival of Music at London’s Royal Albert Hall in March 2020.

Markle wore a stunning red gown by Safiyaa, while Prince Harry sported the royal uniform that signifies his military ranking as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Harry and Markle even had a magical moment while wearing matching blue outfits.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both wore blue to The Endeavour Fund Awards in March.

The couple showed they could weather any storm – even literally – as they headed to the Endeavour Fund Awards in March.

