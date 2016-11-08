Prince Harry releases highly unusual statement savaging press coverage of his girlfriend Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has taken the highly unusual step of speaking out about the treatment of his new girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle.

In a statement from Kensington Palace, the Prince expressed his view that “a line has been crossed” in press coverage and social media trolling of Markle.

The statement said Prince Harry was concerned for his partner’s safety and hopes that the press will “pause and reflect” before any further damage is done.

More follows.

Kensington Palace has issued a statement this morning about the harassment currently being experienced by Meghan Markle and her family. pic.twitter.com/EuFZ4fmUIj

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2016

