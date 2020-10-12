Prince Harry says he took his $55,000-a-year private school education for granted

Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images, Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images The Duke of Sussex at Eton College.

Prince Harry said he “wasn’t as grateful” for his private education at Eton College, the $US55,000-a-year boarding school he attended from 1998 to 2003.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about their experiences with education during a video call with Malala Yousafzai.

“We do take it for granted, and it is a privilege. But every single person, every single child, every single young person needs an education,” Harry said.

“At the time I certainly probably wasn’t as grateful, but looking back at it now, I’m very, very blessed with having such an amazing opportunity,” he added.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prince Harry said he took his private schooling for granted during a conversation about girls’ education with Meghan Markle and Malala Yousafzai.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex teamed up with the Nobel Peace Prize Winner to mark the International Day of the Girl on a joint video call on Sunday, October 11, where they spoke about the importance of education in empowering young women.

When asked by Yousafzai about how education influenced their childhoods, the duke and duchess said it’s something many young people take for granted.

“We do take it for granted, and it is a privilege. But every single person, every single child, every single young person needs an education,” Harry said.

Markle added: “Having the privilege to be able to go to school is something that I think oftentimes is taken for granted.

“It’s very difficult for a lot of people to recognise that just the ability to have a school book is a luxury for so many people.”

Harry spoke about his experience at Eton College, the $US55,355 (Â£42,501) a year private boarding school

The duke said he “wasn’t as grateful” for his schooling while he was at Eton College, which he attended from 1998 to 2003.

“I’m hugely grateful for the education I was lucky enough to have. At the time I certainly probably wasn’t as grateful, but looking back at it now, I’m very, very blessed with having such an amazing opportunity,” he added.

“I think it takes boys slightly longer to understand how important education is, but they get there in the end,” Yousafzai joked.

According to Eton’s website, the fees are Â£14,167 ($US18,445) per half [i.e. term; there are three terms in a year], totalling Â£42,501 ($US55,355) per year.

The school ranked ninth place out of 100 independent private schools in the UK by Exam Papers Plus, a list that was compiled by comparing the GCSE results from each school.

The school, which is around a one-hour drive to London, is close to the Queen’s Windsor Castle residence where Her Majesty spends her Easter vacation ever year.

The prince graduated with two A-Levels in Art and Geography, achieving a B and D grade respectively.

Read more:

This is how much it costs to get the same education as the royal family

Inside Prince Harry’s dorm room at the $US17,450-per-term Eton College, complete with posters of bikini-clad women and a portrait of Princess Diana

Princess Charlotte is about to start at an elite $US23,000-a-year private school that teaches morning yoga and discourages children from having best friends

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.