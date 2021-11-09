Prince Harry says he warned Jack Dorsey that ‘his platform was allowing a coup to be staged’ the day before the Capitol insurrection

Prince Harry says he warned Jack Dorsey about Twitter’s involvement in the insurrection. KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty Images / AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Prince Harry was on a panel about misinformation for WIRED on Tuesday.

During the event, he said he warned Jack Dorsey that Twitter was “allowing a coup to be staged.”

The Capitol Insurrection happened the next day, and the prince said he hasn’t heard from Dorsey since.

Prince Harry said he warned Jack Dorsey that Twitter “was allowing a coup to be staged” the day before the January 6 insurrection.

Harry, 37, took part in a panel discussion for WIRED about misinformation on Tuesday called “The Internet Lie Machine.”

He and the other panelists discussed the way misinformation spreads on social media, and Harry shared details of how he and Meghan Markle have been impacted by lies on the internet.

During the discussion, the panel leader, Steven Levy, asked Prince Harry if he had ever had the opportunity to share his concerns about social media with the founders of companies like Facebook and Twitter.

Harry then revealed that he had been in contact with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey the day before the Capitol insurrection to warn him about the dangerous content he saw spreading on the app.

Prince Harry. Simon Dawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6,” Harry said. “I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged.”

“That email was sent the day before, and then it happened,” he went on to say. “And I haven’t heard from him since.”

As Insider previously reported, many QAnon supporters tweeted references to January 6 in the days before the insurrection occurred. Twitter also restricted engagement on January 6 because of “high traffic” amid the insurrection.

At the time of writing, 691 people had been charged in the Capital insurrection. Five people died during the siege.

During the panel, Harry also said that social media wasn’t his first experience with misinformation, pointing to the British press.

Prince Harry spoke about the British press during the panel. KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty Images

“I learned from a very early age the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth,” he said. “My experience is being more pre-social media around the UK press who sadly conflate profit with purpose and news with entertainment.”

“They don’t report the news, they create it,” he went on to say of the UK press. “They’re successful in turning fact-based news into opinion-based gossip with devastating consequences for the country.”

“I lost my mother through this self-manufactured rabidness, and obviously I’m determined not to lose the mother of my children to the same thing,” he added.