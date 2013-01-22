Prince Harry Returns From Afghanistan Seemingly Battle-Hardened

via YouTube



Prince Harry says he did not come to Afghanistan to kill the Taliban, but says he will “take a life to save a life” and if insurgents attack British forces then he will “take them out of the game”.Prince Harry has confirmed he killed Taliban insurgents as he returned home from Afghanistan today, saying he had to: “Take a life to save a life.”

The Prince, who has completed his four-month tour as an Apache attack helicopter gunner, was matter-of-fact about killing people, saying: “Lots of people have.”

The 28-year-old flew on scores of missions with his finger on the trigger of the helicopter’s rockets, missiles and 30mm cannon.

He said he had come under fire, adding: “Yes, you get shot at. But if the guys who are doing the same job as us are being shot at on the ground, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with us being shot at as well.”

