Prince Harry Racked Up A $150,000 Bill During His Two Night Australian Visit In October

The Abbott Family greets Prince Harry at Kirribilli House. Photo: Getty/ Pool

Senate documents have revealed Prince Harry’s two-night visit to Australia in October last year cost taxpayers $150,000.

The sum is more than the leader of Burma’s National League for Democracy Aung San Suu Kyi’s $40,000 five-night visit and New Zealand Prime Minister John Key’s $12,000 one-day visit combined.

The “broad categories of costs for these visits could include transport, accommodation, hospitality and other visit related costs,” a spokesperson from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet said.

While visiting Australia, Prince Harry attended the International Fleet Review celebrating 100 years of the Royal Australian Navy, met with SAS troops in Perth as well as Prime Minister Tony Abbott and his family at Kirribilli House.

