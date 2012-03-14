The British Army Has Banned Prince Harry From Going To The Pub

Photo: AP

A British army source has told UK tabloid The Sun that Prince Harry, currently training to become an Apache helicopter pilot, has been banned from the pub.”Harry has been told that his whole life is now dedicated to the Apache. If it isn’t, he won’t go to war — it’s as simple as that. It’s black and white, and the choice is his,” the source said.



“He’s been told that he can’t spend every spare moment down the pub and can’t risk spending more time on another Royal tour.”

Prince Harry has had a colourful past, once dressing up as a Nazi brown shirt for a drunken party, but he served in Afghanistan in 2008 and has been described as the best Apache pilot in his class.

The British Prince is hoping to return to Afghanistan this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.