Prince Harry has always come 'second to his brother,' according to a new biography which sheds light on their reported rift

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex during a royal engagement in 2017.

The reported rift between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge is explored in the new biography “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.”

A palace aide told authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that Prince Harry “has always come second to his brother” because William is a higher ranking royal.

According to Scobie and Durand, the Sussexes felt they were sidelined by the palace in favour of the Cambridges, especially when it came to their press team.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider for this article. Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Prince Harry’s reportedly strained relationship with his older brother Prince William is explored in the new biography, “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.”

The book suggests that Harry always came second place to the future heir to the throne, and that the Sussexes believed they were treated differently by the palace because of their lower royal ranking.

“Where you are born in this family dictates your position of power, and because of that, Harry has always come second to his brother, especially when it comes to the funding,” a palace aide, who chose to remain anonymous, told authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

“There were times in the past that Harry wanted to take on bigger projects and do more work, but he couldn’t get the money to support it,” the aide added.

“William was always the priority. A lot of their quarrels have been over budgets. That’s what happens when you are in business with your family.”

This also extends to the palace’s media policy, the book reports. The royal media team reportedly refused to address incorrect stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Traditionally, the palace had no comment when it came to rumours, but the Sussexes felt they weren’t afraid to bend the rules if it was to correct a story about higher ranking family members,” the book reads.

“Case in point, a spokesperson went on the record in July 2019 to deny the claims of a cosmetic clinic that Kate has had ‘baby Botox.'”

There have been reported tensions between the Sussexes and the Cambridges since Meghan Markle married into the royal family. Since then, the couples have rarely commented on the rumours, with the exception of Harry saying he and his brother were “on different paths” during an ITV documentary last year.

“Finding Freedom” reports that things got so bad between the brothers that it affected Harry’s relationship with his nephews, Prince George and Prince Louis, and his niece Princess Charlotte.

It was William reportedly telling Harry not to “rush” his relationship with Markle that caused the breakdown of their relationship, according to the book.

“In the months after William talked to Harry about the relationship, the two hardly spoke,” the book reads.

“The brothers went from always making time for each other to barely spending any time together. Harry had always loved popping across the grounds of the palace to see Charlotte and George, bringing them gifts that included an electric SUV for his nephew and a tricycle for Charlotte.”

The book also said that the visits came to a halt in 2017, and as a result, the duke spent significantly less time with his youngest nephew, Louis, who was born the following year.

“Harry spent less time going over to see the children, but the invites from William and Kate were the first to dry up,” the book added.

