Prince Harry played volleyball against locals in Nepal, and they totally schooled him

On his recent trip to Nepal, Prince Harry took time out of his main mission — raising awareness for the country’s continued earthquake recovery effort — to play volleyball with some locals.
While the royal is a man of man talents, volleyball wasn’t his forte.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh
