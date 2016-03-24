Prince Harry played volleyball against locals in Nepal, and they totally schooled him

On his recent trip to Nepal, Prince Harry took time out of his main mission — raising awareness for the country’s continued earthquake recovery effort — to play volleyball with some locals.

While the royal is a man of man talents, volleyball wasn’t his forte.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh

