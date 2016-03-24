Prince Harry played volleyball against locals in Nepal, and they totally schooled him

Tony Manfred, Ben Nigh

On his recent trip to Nepal, Prince Harry took time out of his main mission — raising awareness for the country’s continued earthquake recovery effort — to play volleyball with some locals.

While the royal is a man of man talents, volleyball wasn’t his forte.

