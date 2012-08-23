Naked Photos In Vegas Are Just The Beginning Of Dumb Stuff Prince Harry Has Done

Photo: AP

For some reason, it looks like Prince Harry let people snap pictures of him naked and partying in Vegas. Not that it appeared he really knew anything that was going on at the time.



But the TMZ photos are hardly Harry’s first public scandal. Here’s a rundown of his other shenanigans:

In 2002, at age 17, Harry admitted to underage drinking and smoking marijuana. His father, Prince Charles, sent him to a rehab facility.

In 2004, he denied getting into a physical altercation with a photographer as he was leaving a nightclub.

In 2005, he was photographed wearing a Nazi uniform, complete with a swastika armband, at a costume party. He appeared to be smoking, drinking and laughing.

In 2006, Harry joined the Army but still didn’t clean up his act. He filmed his colleagues and zoomed in on a friend, calling him “Our little P— friend,” a racial slur. He also called another friend a “raghead.”

In 2010, animal cruelty activists were enraged when Harry rode a horse that was bleeding and clearly injured in a polo match.

And, in 2012, he was photographed in Vegas, fully nude after a game of strip billiards.

While his older brother Prince William has remained responsible in the public eye—pleasing his family and fans by getting married and flying commercial—Harry has just one scandal after another.

