Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have replaced the Sussex Royal monogram on their official stationery.

The Duke and Duchess recently used the Archewell Foundation logo on a letter to a school in London.

The couple was criticized for using the monogram which features a crown after their royal step back.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have removed the Sussex Royal monogram from their stationery and used the new Archewell Foundation logo in its place.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticized last year for continuing to use the monogram after they stepped back as senior royals in January 2020.

The monogram, which features a crown above the letters H&M, was revealed shortly after the couple married in 2018 and had been used on Sussex Royal communications thereafter.

Since then, the couple has successfully launched Archewell, a non-profit that combines humanitarian work, audio, and production to unleash “the power of compassion to drive change through non-profit work and creative activations.”

The change to Archewell headed stationery was revealed after the couple penned a letter to Robert Clack School in East London last week as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

The letter featuring the logo was shared by Robert Clack School’s Twitter account, and touched on the “fond memories” Markle has of her visit to the school last year and urged students to look to the future.

“This International Women’s Day, in collaboration with the work of our non-profit organization, Archewell Foundation, we are encouraging everybody to participate in real acts of compassion for the women in their lives and their community,” the letter read.

“One suggestion we have is to take a moment to learn about the trailblazing women who came before us,” it continued.

The monogram was last publicly used by the couple in early 2021 before Harry and Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired at the start of March. They had sent thank you messages to fans who sent Christmas cards to them.

A recipient of one such letter, Gert’s Royal Replies, whose Twitter bio describes them as a “guide to writing to the Royals and all the wonderful replies we have received,” wrote a blog post outlining the note they received with the Sussex Royal monogram.

The couple may have changed their monogram for their latest correspondence, but royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams previously told Insider that they were “entitled” to continue using the crown logo due to Harry’s birthright.

“They are entitled to use the coronet as Harry is the son of an heir apparent and Meghan was also assigned a coronet on their marriage,” he said.

“I think that the use of Sussexroyal.com, which is still the link to their website, is because they have not yet been able to launch Archewell, their nonprofit charitable organization, owing to the pandemic,” Fitzwilliams told Insider in June 2020.

Now that Archewell is up and running, leaving behind the Sussex Royal brand and replacing their monogram with the logo could be seen as a logical next step.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment when contacted by Insider.