Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly moved to LA with baby Archie

Dean Lewins/Pool Photo via AP Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in LA, according to reports.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie reportedly moved to LA before Canada’s coronavirus border closure last week.

The Sussex family plans to find a permanent home close to Hollywood, where they are currently on lockdown, according to The Sun and People.

The couple had previously been staying on Vancouver Island, where they moved in November 2019.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly moved out of their Vancouver Island home in Canada to LA.

Anonymous sources told The Sun and People that the couple flew to California before Canada’s border closure last week. However, this is yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace, who declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to move into a permanent home close to Hollywood, where they are currently in lockdown with baby Archie, according to The Sun.

Harry, Markle, and Archie relocated from their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor to Vancouver Island in November last year, where they remained up until their reported move to the States.

Nonetheless, royal watchers have predicted the couple would move to the US since before “Megxit.”

After all, Markle grew up in LA and it’s where her mother, Doria Ragland, resides.

“It would allow Meghan to be close to her mother and the majority of her friends,” royal commentator Kristen Meinzer told Insider of the rumoured LA move in October last year.

“It would give Archie a grounding in one half of his culture. And it would better connect Harry to his wife’s history, and his own – let’s not forget that Princess Diana’s great-grandmother, Frances Ellen Work, was an American,” she added.

The couple have been pursuing private work in the US since they officially resigned from royal duties earlier this year. Harry gave a talk at a JPMorgan event in Miami, and the couple also paid a visit to Stanford University.

More recently, Disney confirmed Markle will narrate the upcoming movie “Elephant,” which will arrive on Disney Plus on April 3.

Read more:

Meghan Markle will return to acting with a starring voice-over role in the new Disney movie ‘Elephant’

20 stunning photos show why Malibu would be the perfect new home for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A royal photographer shared 5 rare photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that you’ve probably never seen before

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.