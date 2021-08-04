Meghan Markle turns 40 years old today. Here’s a complete timeline of her and Prince Harry’s relationship.

July 2016: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set up on a blind date, and during the early days of their relationship, things go from “0 to 60.”
A mutual friend set them up on a blind date at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse.
In their first sit-down interview as a couple, Markle told the BBC in 2017 that she didn’t know much about the prince or the royal family before the date.
“Because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family,” she said. “I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our mutual friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, ‘Well, is he nice?’ Cause if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense.”
“The second date I was starting to think: This is pretty special,” Prince Harry told the host.
“Dating with me, or with any member of the royal family I guess, is kind of flipped upside down,” he said. “All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home. And then eventually, once you become a couple you venture out to dinners, to the cinema, and everything else. So, everything was done back to front with us.”
“There were no distractions, and that was great, that was an amazing thing. We went from 0 to 60 like in the first two months,” the royal added.
October 2016: It is first reported that the two are dating.
The Sunday Express reported that the country’s single prince was dating American actress, philanthropist, and blogger Meghan Markle. A source told the publication that he was “happier than he’s been for many years.”
November 2016: Markle calls herself the “luckiest girl in the world.”
While they still had not publicly announced they were dating, Meghan made headlines when she told The Vancouver Sun in a Q&A that “my cup runneth over and I’m the luckiest girl in the world!”
November 2016: Prince Harry secretly visits Markle in Toronto, Canada, while she’s filming “Suits.”
November 2016: Markle reportedly meets Harry’s father, Prince Charles, for the first time.
People reported that Meghan met Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, and that an “engagement was a possibility.”
November 2016: Kensington Palace releases a statement confirming Harry and Markle’s relationship while calling out the “wave of abuse and harassment” directed at her.
Harry released a statement confirming that he was dating Markle but slammed the press coverage surrounding her and their relationship. He noted that much of the coverage had been sexist and racist, as Markle is a biracial woman.
The statement said, in part, “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his.”
November 2016: Responding to reports he was not happy with Harry’s decision to speak out, Prince William issues a statement giving the couple his support.
After reports that Prince William was not happy with Harry’s decision to go public about his relationship with Markle, William disputed the claims and said he was supportive of Harry’s decision to speak out about Meghan and the abuse she was receiving in the press.
“The Duke of Cambridge absolutely understands the situation concerning privacy and supports the need for Prince Harry to support those closest to him,” the rare statement read.
December 2016: The two are seen enjoying a Christmas date in London.
According to The Sun, Markle and Harry were spotted ringing in some holiday cheer by picking out a Christmas tree, and seeing the Christmas lights in London. Later, they attended the play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.”
January 2017: Markle meets Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Prince Harry introduced his girlfriend to his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and her daughter at the beginning of 2017. Markle apparently “adored” Charlotte.
January 2017: Harry and Markle visit the small Norwegian town of Tromvik on their first vacation together.
According to Norwegian media reports at the time, they stayed at the luxurious Tromvik Lodge, which gives panoramic views of the Norwegian Sea and the northern lights.
A friend told The Sun, “Harry wanted to make this first holiday something Meg will never forget.”
April 2017: Markle shuts down her lifestyle blog.
Markle announced that she was shutting down her lifestyle blog, “The Tig.” Her post was sweet yet vague, so many hopped to the assumption that this meant she and Harry would be getting engaged. But People reported that she was just too busy to keep it up.
May 2017: The couple kisses publicly for the first time after Harry competed in a polo match.
Us Weekly reported the pair was spotted kissing in the parking lot after the annual Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England. Harry was participating while Markle cheered from the sidelines.
May 2017: Markle is Harry’s date at Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception.
Markle did not attend the ceremony because Pippa had a “no ring, no bring” policy, but the break between the ceremony and the reception allowed Harry to pick her up and bring her later for the “less-formal” reception.
September 2017: Markle confirms the relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair and says they’re “in love.”
“We’re a couple,” Markle said in the October issue of Vanity Fair. “We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy.”
She added that they had been “very quietly dating” for six months before reports of the relationship emerged.
September 2017: The couple is finally seen out in public together, and they appear very much in love.
After more than a year of dating, Markle and Harry attended a tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. They were seen holding hands, whispering to each other, and smiling.
November 2017: Prince Harry proposes to Markle at their home while she is cooking a roast chicken.
According to the couple, the proposal happened quite spontaneously.
“It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us,” Prince Harry later told the BBC.
Markle added, “[We were] trying to roast a chicken and it just — just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”
Harry continued, “She didn’t even let me finish, she said ‘can I say yes, can I say yes’ and then were hugs. I had the ring in my finger and I was like ‘can I — can I give you the ring?’ She goes — ‘oh yes the ring.'”
November 27, 2017: They announce their engagement to the public.
The news came via a statement from Kensington Palace and Clarence House, and the couple posed for celebratory photos.
The statement also announced they would be getting married on May 19, 2018.
December 2017: The pair makes their first royal appearance as a couple.
For their first official public engagement, the pair greeted onlookers in Nottingham, England.
December 2017: A few weeks later, Markle breaks royal precedent by celebrating Christmas with Harry’s family, even though they are not yet married.
Royal fiancés are not typically included in official royal Christmas activities, but Queen Elizabeth invited Markle to join the family at her Sandringham estate.
“It was fantastic. She really enjoyed it,” Harry told BBC Radio 4 in an interview a few days later. “The family loved having her there.”
It was also the first time that Markle was photographed with Prince William and Duchess Catherine.
March 2018: In the months leading up to their May wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at a number of public engagements.
They traveled all over the United Kingdom and even made a surprise appearance in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in March.
May 19, 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle – but Markle later says they actually said their vows three days before.
Celebrities, including Oprah, Serena Williams, and Elton John, were invited to the celebrations, while thousands of well-wishers lined the streets to wave at the couple, who arrived at the reception via a horse-drawn carriage.
Markle’s wedding dress was designed by Givenchy, one of her favorite designers. Her veil featured a motif of different embroidered flowers, including the California state flower. Her bouquet contained forget-me-nots, which were Princess Diana’s favorite flower.
“No one knows that, but we called the archbishop and we just said, ‘This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.’ So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury,” she said.
October 2018: The royals announce Markle is pregnant with their first child.
Rather than live in Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace, the couple decided to move slightly further afield from the royal family and settled at Frogmore House.
The couple spent millions of dollars in taxpayer funds renovating the home for their growing family, which they eventually paid back in full by making a contribution to the Sovereign Grant, according to Insider.
October 2018: The couple tours Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand for 16 days.
During the jam-packed tour, Meghan Markle performed a traditional greeting, the Hongi, with the governor-general of New Zealand, pictured.
December 2018: Prince Harry and Markle celebrate Christmas with the royals, dispelling rumors that there is a rift in the family.
The couple’s appearance at Christmas services temporarily halted rumors that they were on the outs with the royal family, namely Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
January 2019: Unbeknownst to the public, Meghan is struggling with her mental health.
“We had to go to an official event. We had to go to this event at the Royal Albert Hall, and a friend said, ‘I know you don’t look at pictures, but, oh, my God, you guys look so great…'” she said. “I zoomed in, and what I saw was the truth of what that moment was, because right before we had to leave for that, I had just had that conversation with Harry that morning, and it was the next day that I talked to the institution.”
“It was like, ‘These are the thoughts that I’m having in the middle of the night that are very clear … And I’m scared, because this is very real. This isn’t some abstract idea. This is methodical, and this is not who I am.’ But we had to go to this event, and I remember him saying, ‘I don’t think you can go.’ And I said, ‘I can’t be left alone,'” she said.
“And that picture, if you zoom in, what I see is how tightly his knuckles are gripped around mine. You can see the whites of our knuckles, because we are smiling and doing our job, but we’re both just trying to hold on. And every time that those lights went down in that royal box, I was just weeping, and he was gripping my hand.”
May 2019: Prince Harry and Markle’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is born.
Markle and Prince Harry broke from royal tradition by skipping the post-birth photo-call on the hospital steps. But outside Windsor Castle, Harry gushed to the media about his newborn son and how proud he was of his wife.
“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined,” he told the media. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing.”
They appeared for their photo-call with Archie three days later. Archie also did not receive a royal title, and details about his christening or godparents were not released publicly.
However, Markle told Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that the choice to not give Archie a royal title was not their own and that he was also refused security upon his birth.
October 2019: Meghan and Harry announce they are suing Associated Newspapers after the Daily Mail published a private letter sent by Markle to her father.
“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences—a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” the prince wrote in a statement.
It added, “Though we have continued to put on a brave face—as so many of you can relate to—I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.”
September 2019: The royal couple tours Malawi, Angola, and South Africa.
While touring South Africa, the royal couple met with Nelson Mandela’s widow, Graca Machel.
Archie accompanied the royal couple on the trip, which took them to Auwal Mosque, the oldest mosque in South Africa, and other famous sites. At the time, Archie was only 6 months old, which made him one of the youngest royals to ever go on a royal tour, according to The Times.
September 2019: Markle and Prince Harry also spend a few days in Botswana, which holds special significance for the couple.
“It was three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come join me in Botswana, and we camped out with each other under the stars,” Prince Harry said in the couple’s engagement interview. “She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.”
Markle’s engagement ring features two diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection, in addition to a center jewel from a conflict-free diamond supplier in Botswana.
October 2019: Multiple news outlets report that Harry and Markle will take a six-week break from royal duties and spend the holidays in Canada with her mother.
At the time the reports were published, a royal source told CNN that the couple was planning to split their time between the UK and Canada.
Though the royals themselves didn’t confirm this report, Markle did speak about how the pressure of constantly being in the public eye was affecting her.
“Not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” she told ITV reporter Tom Bradby, according to CNN.
January 2020: The couple shares their decision to be “financially independent” and take a “step back” from the royal family.
“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement read. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.
“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”
In the couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah, Prince Harry revealed the primary reasons for them leaving their royal roles was a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from both the media and the royal family.
January 2020: Prince Harry speaks about the decision to step back from his royal duties, saying, “There really was no other option.”
“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” the duke said during a private dinner for his charity Sentebale. “I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”
March 2020: Markle and Prince Harry return to the UK for their final engagements as senior royals.
In an iconic photo taken by photographer Samir Hussein, the pair wore coordinating blue outfits while looking happier than ever. The romantic snap, taken at the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, was quickly shared by fans across the internet.
“I’ve taken many photos I’m really proud of, but in terms of the huge interest in the subjects and the response I’ve had, this is probably the most iconic photo I’ve taken,” Hussein said in a statement.
March 2020: They also attend the Commonwealth Day service alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, but the mood is noticeably “frostier.”
It was the first and final official engagement the “Fab Four” — the nickname given to the two royal couples — participated in after Markle and Harry announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties.
Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told Insider that the interactions between the couples, or lack thereof, were visibly “frosty.” The couples acted noticeably cold to one another, barely making eye contact or speaking to one another, despite being seated just one row apart.
April 2020: The royal couple cuts all ties with four British tabloids.
July 2020: Harry and Markle purchase their first home together in Santa Barbara, California.
According to Vogue, the pair settled in the private and exclusive neighborhood of Montecito. The publication also reported that, according to property records, the royal couple bought their 14,500-square-foot home for $US14.65 ($AU20) million.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” a spokesperson for the couple told Insider in August 2020.
“They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”
August 2020: Markle and Harry plant flowers in honor of Princess Diana on the anniversary of her death.
According to Insider, Harry and Markle planted forget-me-nots, which is widely known as Princess Diana’s favorite flower, alongside children at the Preschool Learning Center in Los Angeles, which provides support to local low-income families.
Princess Diana died more than 23 years ago, on August 31, 1997, from injuries sustained after a car crash in Paris. Prince Harry has been vocal about the impact his mother’s death had on him and receiving therapy to help process his grief.
September 2020: It’s announced that Markle and Prince Harry have founded their own production company and signed a deal with Netflix.
According to The New York Times, the couple plans to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted television shows, and children’s programming under their new business.
“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” Harry and Meghan told the outlet. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”
November 2020: Markle pens an op-ed revealing she had a miscarriage in July.
“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote. “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”
December 2020: The couple shares a Christmas card from their new home in the US.
“As explained in today’s hearing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have successfully settled a legal claim brought at the beginning of this year against the paparazzi agency Splash UK,” a spokesperson for Schillings, the legal representation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said in a statement to Town & Country.
February 14, 2021: Meghan Markle wins her case against Associated Newspapers and thanks her husband for his support.
“After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practiced,” she wrote in a statement.
“These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they’ve been going on for far too long without consequence. For these outlets, it’s a game. For me and so many others, it’s real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep,” she continued.
In the statement, she thanked Harry, and others, for their support.
At the time, a spokesperson for the newspaper told Insider: “We are very surprised by today’s summary judgment and disappointed at being denied the chance to have all the evidence heard and tested in open court at a full trial.”
“We are carefully considering the judgment’s contents and will decide in due course whether to lodge an appeal,” the spokesperson added.
February 14, 2021: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting their second child.
The news that Meghan and Harry were expecting their second child was first reported by People and later confirmed in a statement to Insider.
“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple told Insider in an email.
February 19, 2021: Buckingham Palace confirms Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer work on behalf of the royal family.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”
In addition to losing their involvement with numerous UK charities and patronages, Prince Harry will lose his honorary military appointments with The Royal Marines, the RAF Honington, and the Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving.
People reported that the couple will retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles and will still be referred to as His/Her Royal Highness, though they do not actively use either of their titles.
In a statement released by Prince Harry and Markle, the couple said they “remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.”
“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal,” they concluded.
March 2021: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sit-down, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey airs in the US and the UK.
On March 7, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first sit-down interview since leaving the royal family, titled “Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special,” aired on CBS in the US. The next day, the special interview aired in the UK.
The couple talked about everything from parenthood to life after leaving the royal family and the pressure they faced prior to doing so.
In one part of the interview, Prince Harry compared himself to his mother, Princess Diana, and the struggles they both faced being a part of the royal family.
“For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago,” he said in the interview. “Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”
April 17, 2021: Prince Harry attends the funeral of Prince Philip while Meghan Markle remains in California.
Markle had intended to travel alongside her husband to the UK in order to attend the funeral of Prince Philip but was not given clearance to fly because of how far along she was in her pregnancy, according to Insider.
Prince Philip died, age 99, on April 9.
“My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor,” Prince Harry said in a statement sent to Insider. “He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.”
“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa,” Prince Harry continued.
He also called the late royal a “master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”
“Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts,” he added.
April 29, 2021: Harry and Markle privately congratulate William and Middleton on their 10th wedding anniversary.
Prince William and Kate Middleton wed on April 29, 2011. According to People, Markle and Harry privately congratulated the couple on the milestone. Queen Elizabeth also shared her congratulations to the couple publicly on social media.
May 17, 2021: Meghan Markle makes a cameo in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah’s new docuseries about mental health, “The Me You Can’t See.”
The first official trailer for the new docuseries featured interview clips from celebrities like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Prince Harry. Harry has previously been open about his own mental health struggles and even revealed that it was Markle who encouraged him to seek out therapy.
May 19, 2021: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their third wedding anniversary.
Three years after their Windsor Castle royal wedding, Prince Harry and Markle celebrated the milestone at their new home in Santa Barbara, California.
June 4, 2021: The couple welcomes their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
“She weighed 7 lbs (3kg) 11 oz (311.84g). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the statement read.
According to Insider, the name “Lilibet” is the royal family’s longtime nickname for Queen Elizabeth, but the couple will call their daughter Lili for short.
“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the couple said. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”
June 6, 2021: The couple announces the birth of their daughter, but without the usual fanfare of a royal birth.
It’s traditional with most royal births for an announcement to be posted outside of Buckingham Palace (pictured). However, the birth of Lilibet Diana was much more subdued, with the couple releasing a statement on their Archewell website.
“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement read.
“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the couple said. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”
June 8, 2021: Markle publishes her first children’s book, “The Bench,” inspired by a Father’s Day poem she wrote for Prince Harry.
The children’s book spoke about the relationship between a father and son from the perspective of a mother. The book featured illustrations by Christian Robinson and became a New York Times bestseller within a week of its release.
August 4, 2021: Meghan Markle celebrates her 40th birthday at the couple’s home in California.
In honor of the milestone birthday, Markle launched 40×40, a campaign encouraging people around the world to spend 40 minutes of their time supporting women reentering the workforce.
“Over two million women in the US alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID, and I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service, we can create a ripple effect,” Markle said in a video alongside actress Melissa McCarthy on Today.