Meghan Markle turns 40 years old today. Here’s a complete timeline of her and Prince Harry’s relationship.

July 2016: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set up on a blind date, and during the early days of their relationship, things go from “0 to 60.”

A mutual friend set them up on a blind date at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse.

In their first sit-down interview as a couple, Markle told the BBC in 2017 that she didn’t know much about the prince or the royal family before the date.

“Because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family,” she said. “I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked [our mutual friend] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, ‘Well, is he nice?’ Cause if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense.”

In an interview with James Corden on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in February 2021, Prince Harry recalled how serious the pair got within their first two months of dating.

“The second date I was starting to think: This is pretty special,” Prince Harry told the host.

“Dating with me, or with any member of the royal family I guess, is kind of flipped upside down,” he said. “All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home. And then eventually, once you become a couple you venture out to dinners, to the cinema, and everything else. So, everything was done back to front with us.”

“There were no distractions, and that was great, that was an amazing thing. We went from 0 to 60 like in the first two months,” the royal added.