Listen to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie speak publicly for the first time in their new podcast

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie Harrison wished royal fans a happy new year in the first episode of their new podcast, Archewell Audio.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son spoke publicly for the first time in the holiday special, which also featured celebrity guests including Elton John, Stacy Abrams, and James Cordon.

The Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English tweeted that Archie “very much has an American accent” after listening to the audio.

Listen to the moment in the podcast embedded below at the 31:56 mark, or on Spotify.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son joined celebrities including Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, James Cordon, Naomi Osaka, Stacey Abrams, and Matt Haig as a special guest in the holiday episode on Spotify, which went live on Tuesday.

Archie, who celebrated his first birthday in May, makes an appearance towards the end of the episode, joining his parents in wishing fans a happy new year. It’s the first time the little one has been heard speaking publicly.

“You can speak into it,” Harry can be heard telling Archie of the microphone.

“Archie, is it fun?” Markle adds.

“Fun!” Archie repeats.

“After me, ready? Happy…” Harry says, and Archie repeats the word.

The couple then encourage him to say “happy new year,” which he does â€” followed by an outburst of laughter from the trio.

Just listened to the first Archewell Audio podcast on @Spotify

It’s a thoughtful piece of programming but I suspect will be most commented on for featuring Archie laughing and giggling at the end as he wishes people a Happy New Year. And he very much has an American accent. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 29, 2020

Harry and Markle also shared a special detail about their royal wedding in 2018 during the episode.

The couple played a clip of the song, “This Little Light of Mine,” at the end of the episode (around the 30:27 mark), which was the song the couple chose for their wedding because of its message.

“‘This Little Light of Mine’ played at the very end of our wedding while we were walking down the steps of the church. It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that,'” the duchess said.

Harry added: “The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place.”

Spotify announced news of its partnership with Harry and Markle earlier in December, saying that the holiday special “will feature stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year.”

The podcast, Archewell Audio, is named for their charitable foundation of the same name. The Sussexes announced plans to launch the charity back in April, and confirmed that it was named after their son.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ â€” the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the couple said in a statement.

“To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right,” they added.

