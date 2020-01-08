Prince Harry could be mistaken for Meghan Markle's bodyguard in this awkward photo from their first outing of the year

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended their first royal engagement of the year in London on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official appearance of the year on Tuesday. But there was one awkward photo from the outing.

In the photo above, Prince Harry is behind his wife in a stance similar to one a bodyguard might take, extending his arms and legs protectively.

However, a video of the moment shows that the photo isn’t exactly what it seems. Harry was actually just gesturing for Markle to swap places with him as they greeted Janice Charette, the high commissioner for Canada in the UK.

Prince Harry always let Meghan go first. ALWAYS! this is not the first time ???????????? pic.twitter.com/nhY4pz2dul — ???????????????????????? (@meghmarkle) January 7, 2020

The pair’s visit to Canada House in London marked their return to work after their Christmas break in Canada with baby Archie.

The visit had plenty of PDA, as the couple held hands while chatting with Charette outside the building.

Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The couple visited Canada House in London to say thank you for the country’s hospitality over the holidays.

“Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada,” a Buckingham Palace representative said.

