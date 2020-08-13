The 10 most surprising things we learned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from royal biography 'Finding Freedom'

Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand was released on August 11.

Scobie and Durand spoke to anonymous sources close to the story to give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their relationship and their royal exit.

The book claims to give insight into both small and major details, from their date nights in front of the TV at Kensington Palace, to how Markle was finally introduced to the Queen.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,'” a spokesperson for the couple said when approached by Insider.

“This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting,” they added.

Here are the most surprising things we learned from the biography.

1. Meghan Markle’s newfound stardom from “Suits” was reportedly a factor in the breakdown of her first marriage

Michael Kovac/ WireImage/ Getty Images Meghan Markle and her first husband Trevor Engelson.

The Duchess of Sussex was married to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 until 2013.

The couple had been together for seven years before tying the knot.

“He was used to being the breadwinner, the one Meghan needed for introductions in the industry,” a friend told authors Scobie and Durand of their early relationship.

However, Markle landed her breakthrough role as Rachel Zane in the television drama series “Suits” shortly after their engagement, which meant the “dynamic was changing,” the friend added. “And he didn’t like that.”

2. Despite their celebrity status, the early days of Markle and Harry’s relationship were pretty normal

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Markle and Harry at their first official appearance together at the Invictus Games in 2017.

When Markle would visit Harry at Kensington Palace during the earlier stage of their relationship, the couple would enjoy cosy nights in front of the TV watching “Game of Thrones” and “Breaking Bad,” the book reports.

They also had the same taste in films, and both reportedly enjoyed Disney’s “Moana” and “The Lion King.”

Other activities the couple enjoyed included meditation, reading self-help books, and cooking.

“Taking note of his likes, she tried to surprise him with his favourite things whenever she visited him in Toronto,” the book reads.

“During one trip, she cooked him a traditional British Sunday roast, even though it was a weekday, because Harry told her it was his favourite meal.”

3. Those close to Markle believe a palace aide may have been responsible for a false story about her making Kate Middleton cry

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex at Trooping the Colour 2018.

In the lead up to the royal wedding in 2018, there were reports that Markle had brought Middleton to tears “over her strict demands for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress.”

At the time, the incident was not denied by Kensington Palace. However, a source who was at the fitting told the authors that stories about tears were “puzzling” to those who were present.

“Some of the children weren’t cooperating, and there was a lot going on,” the source said. “Everyone tried to help where they could, but it’s never easy with kids at fittings.”

The source added that “there were no tears from anyone.”

“And in the end, the fitting was fine.”

The book adds that those close to Markle “questioned whether it could have been someone from the palace or a former employee behind the story and wondered out loud why aides refused to set the record straight there and then.”

4. Markle’s first meeting with Prince William went surprisingly well, despite his reported reservations about her relationship with his brother

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge and The Duchess of Sussex greet one another before a royal engagement.

Markle first met Harry’s older brother William at Kensington Palace in 2016, the book reports.

“She wasn’t thinking about the future king of England but her boyfriend’s older brother, and one famously protective of his younger one,” the book reads.

“Meghan thought that William would no doubt want to know everything about her – and her intentions.”

A confident close to Markle said “she prepared herself for a grilling.”

However, the book added that “she needn’t have worried” as she was welcomed by William straight away.

“As soon as William opened the double doors to welcome Meghan into his home, he said, ‘I was looking forward to meeting the girl who has put that silly grin on my brother’s face,'” the book reads.

Nonetheless, the book later adds that it was William telling Harry not to “rush” his relationship with Markle that caused the breakdown of the brothers’ relationship.

“In the months after William talked to Harry about the relationship, the two hardly spoke,” the book reads.

5. Harry’s rift with William affected his relationship with the Cambridge children

Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

“The brothers went from always making time for each other to barely spending any time together. Harry had always loved popping across the grounds of the palace to see Charlotte and George, bringing them gifts that included an electric SUV for his nephew and a tricycle for Charlotte.”

The book said that these visits came to a halt in 2017, and as a result, the duke spent significantly less time with his youngest nephew, Louis, who was born the following year.

“Harry spent less time going over to see the children, but the invites from William and Kate were the first to dry up,” the book adds.

6. The Queen gifted Markle a pair of pearl and diamond earrings on the day of their first royal engagement together

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex and the Queen during their first joint outing in Chester, England.

Markle had a good relationship with Her Majesty since their first meeting, which went so well that it ran over the allocated time slot, according to the book.

The pair boarded the Royal Train to their first official joint engagement in Chester, England, shortly after Markle’s wedding to Harry.

“The Queen was wonderful, warm, and generous towards the new duchess,” a source close to the monarch told authors Scobie and Durand.

“She made sure Meghan knew what was going on and made her feel very much at home because it was her first trip,” they added.

Before the royal ladies stepped off the train, Her Majesty gifted Markle “a delicate pair of pearl and diamond earrings,” according to the book.

7. The Duchess of Sussex apparently sees Prince Charles as a “second father”

Dominic Lipinski/ – WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Charles and Meghan Markle at her wedding.

A friend of the duchess’ was quoted in the book as saying Markle “found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better” and that she saw him not as a father-in-law, but as a “second father.”

8. Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, was reportedly reluctant to invite Markle to her 2017 nuptials

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Kate and Pippa Middleton attended Wimbledon with Meghan Markle in 2019.

Scobie and Durand report that the then-actress was a “somewhat reluctant addition” to the guest list at Pippa’s wedding in 2017, back when she was dating Harry.

“Both the bride and her mum, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress’s presence alongside Harry might overshadow the main event,” the book reads.

On the day of the ceremony, the book reports, The Sun ran a cover story with the headline “It’s Meghan v Pippa in the … Wedding of the Rears” alongside a rear-view paparazzi photo of Markle next to a photo of Pippa walking behind her sister at her royal wedding.

The book adds that in the end, Markle decided it would be best not to show up at the ceremony, but did attend the reception later that evening.

9. Princess Eugenie was reportedly upset that Markle announced her pregnancy at her wedding

WPA Pool/Getty Images Markle at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly announced they were expecting a baby on October 15, 2018. It has been reported that the couple shared the news privately with family and friends at Harry’s cousin Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank a few days earlier, on October 12.

“It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who, a source said, told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” the book reports.

10. Markle had to take part in hostage and kidnap training before becoming a member of the royal family

Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor The Duchess of Sussex.

The Duchess of Sussex was trained at the British Army’s SAS headquarters on how to prepare for kidnapping, hostage situations, and terrorist attacks.

“Meghan took part in a staged kidnapping, where she was bundled into the back of a car by a ‘terrorist,’ taken to a different location, and then ‘saved’ by officers using fake guns,” the book reads.

“During the mock kidnapping, Meghan was even taught to develop a relationship with the enemy. She was also instructed on how to drive a car while in pursuit.”

A source was quoted as saying it was an “extremely tense and scary experience” for Markle, but one that she was grateful for.

