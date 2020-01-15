Justin Trudeau says there will be 'discussions' on whether Canadians have to fund Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security when they move over

Tim Ireland – WPA Pool/Getty Images;Reuters/Blair Gable Megan Markle and Prince Harry, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will live partly in Canada when they “step back” as senior royals, Queen Elizabeth II has confirmed.

The Canadian government may have legal obligations to provide personal security for the couple, which could cost taxpayers millions of dollars, security experts told Reuters.

In an interview with Global News, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would play “some role” in the royals’ move, but whether this will include security remains unclear.

“I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have,” Trudeau said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that there would be “discussions” on whether taxpayers would help fund Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending move to Canada.

Questions about how the couple’s personal security would be funded were raised after Queen Elizabeth II released a statement on Monday confirming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would spend much of their time in Canada after they “step back” as senior members of the royal family.

Security experts told Reuters that the Canadian government would likely be obligated under the law to provide security for the couple because of their royal status.

In a Monday interview with Canada’s Global News, Trudeau said that while his government would play “some role” in Harry and Markle’s life in Canada, there would be “lots of discussions” about whether taxpayers would have to fund their security.

“I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have,” the prime minister said.

AP/Star Max The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He added that “there is a general feeling of appreciation” for the couple, who also spent their holidays in Canada instead of in Britain with the rest of the royal family.

Larry Busch, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer who was responsible for world leaders’ and royals’ security, suggested to Reuters that the Sussexes might be forced to accept the Canadian government’s security even if they didn’t want it.

“I don’t believe they can refuse the government of Canada’s security,” Busch said.

The cost of protecting the royal couple could add up to millions of dollars, added Mike Zimet, the owner of a New York security firm that has provided protection for clients including the Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and the actor Alec Baldwin.

Global News noted that the Canadian government traditionally covers the costs of police protection when world leaders and royals visit the country but that whether this extends to permanent residents is unclear.

Harry and Markle have said that they want to become financially independent of the royal family. This would mean that they no longer receive money from the crown through the “sovereign grant” and that they can earn income as professionals.

