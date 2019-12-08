Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will break 6 royal traditions on their first Christmas without the royal family

Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate Archie’s first Christmas this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to break some major royal Christmas traditions as they spend their first holiday season without the Queen and the rest of the royal family.

The couple has spent every Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate since they got engaged in 2017.

This year, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie will spend the holiday with the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, likely at her home in LA.

With a different location comes a whole new Christmas experience for the family, who will miss out on the monarch’s annual Christmas Eve afternoon tea and exchange of gifts.

Scroll below for a complete list of every tradition the family will break this year, as well as some traditions they could actually keep while being in the US.

1. They won’t attend church with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Philip walk to church on Christmas day 2017.

Every year, the royal family is photographed walking to St Mary Magdalene church, close to the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, for the annual Christmas day service.

This year, Harry, Markle, and their son Archie are spending Christmas with the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland.Although the location they will be spending the holiday has not been officially disclosed, it’s believed the family will spend it in LA, where Ragland lives.

2. It won’t be a black-tie affair this year

Dominic Lipinski/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images

The couple will also miss the royal family’s annual dinner and drinks on Christmas Eve, which is a black-tie event, according to Pop Sugar.

3. Harry and Meghan won’t exchange gifts over afternoon tea on Christmas Eve with the rest of the family

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

Grant Harrold, former butler to Prince Charles, told Insider that the royal family has a set time schedule when it comes to giving and receiving their Christmas gifts.

“The Queen arrives a few days before everyone else, like any good hostess, to ensure everything is ready,” Harrold said.

“Then most of the royals will arrive on Christmas Eve. They will have afternoon tea, which is traditionally held between 4 pm and 6 pm, where they will exchange gifts.”

Harrold added that most of the gifts aren’t meant to be taken seriously. The former butler said he has heard (although not personally witnessed) that the family “tend to give each other humorous gifts.”

“What do you give people who have everything?” he added.

Here’s hoping the Queen doesn’t mind breaking the tradition so the couple’s son, Archie, can receive his first Christmas gifts in time for the big day.

4. They will miss out on the annual palace staff party also attended by the Queen and the royal family

Mikhaila Friel, Insider St James’s Palace.

Harrold said the black-tie party, held “behind closed doors” at St James’s Palace is a traditional event where palace staff gets to mingle with the Queen, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family.

“I was able to see Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and exchange a few words. Princes Harry and William were there as well,” he said.

“During the first [party] I got to sit down and have lunch with Prince William. Not many people can say they had a meal with the future King,” he added.

It is not known whether the duke and duchess plan to host a different party for staff at their Frogmore Cottage base in Windsor.

5. Markle’s decorations won’t be as traditional as the Queen’s

WPA Pool/Getty Images The Queen’s Christmas Speech at Windsor Castle.

The royal family recently released pictures of their traditional Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, which include a 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in St George’s Hall.

Her Majesty’s annual speech, pictured above, shows the family favours traditional decor, such as garland draped across the mantle-place.

According to a 2015 interview, when Markle hosts Christmas she likes to add her own unique twist to the decorations.

“Traditionally garland or magnolia branches are used to adorn a stairwell banister or mantle,” the former actress told Grazia.

“Take this concept and trim the outline of a mirror or beautiful piece of artwork that is centrally located in your entry hallway or living room.”

6. They likely won’t have a royal chef to cook Christmas dinner

Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images

The Queen’s personal chef cooks dinner for the family every year, and her former chef Darren McGrady once shared the meals served to them during previous years.

“It was the same meal every year,” McGrady told Hello! Online. “They’re actually boring when it comes to festivities! They didn’t do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys. We did three turkeys for the Queen and her family in the royal dining room, one for the children’s nursery and then more for the 100 or so staff, so everyone had a Christmas lunch.”

It’s unlikely that Harry and Markle will have a royal chef to cook Christmas dinner for them in LA. However, Markle once shared her favourite festive recipes that she makes herself – including her own almond milk spiced holiday cocktail and maple glazed potato wedges – so she’s probably got it covered.

However, there are a few traditions the couple could keep, even all the way from the US

Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son, Archie, in South Africa on September 25, 2019.

One tradition the couple could easily keep up from overseas is the annual royal Christmas card. This is a tradition that was started by Queen Victoria, according to Harrold, who says the monarch would send cards with portraits of her family on the front of them.

Our current Queen Elizabeth II sends 750 Christmas cards every year, according to the royal family’s official website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their first joint Christmas card last year, which featured an elegant black-and-white photo from their wedding day.

They could also present their staff with Christmas gifts, just like the Queen does every year

Andrew Winning – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Her Majesty also sends out 1,500 Christmas puddings every year to staff throughout the royal palaces, the Court Post Office, and the Palace police.

However, the monarch isn’t the only member of the family that traditionally gives Christmas gifts to her staff, so it’s likely this is something Harry and Markle partake in too.

“I’ve been given lovely gifts from Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall,” Harrold told Insider. “I’ve received teacups and saucers, trays, crystal glasses, and more personal gifts.”

