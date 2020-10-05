The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be popular in the US because 'Americans are easy to please,' according to Prince Harry's royal relative Christina Oxenberg

Paul Ellis/WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California earlier this year.

Prince Harry’s cousin Christina Oxenberg said he and Meghan Markle will be “adored” in the US because “Americans are easy to please.”

Oxenberg (daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, who is second cousin to Prince Charles) wrote about the couple’s new life in California in British magazine Tatler.

“To be adored in America, all Harry and Meghan need to do is pick up a dog from a shelter,” Oxenberg wrote.

She added: “What draws scorn in England will be applauded in the States.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will find success in California because “what draws scorn in England will be applauded in the States,” according to one of the duke’s royal relatives.

Christina Oxenberg, a socialite and daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia (a second cousin to Prince Charles), weighed in on the couple’s move to Santa Barbara in an article for the British magazine Tatler.

“Possibly too much is expected by the Brits from England’s one-time most eligible bachelor and his actress wife,” Oxenberg wrote in the magazine, according to the Daily Mail.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Christina Oxenberg’s mother is a second cousin to Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

“To be adored in America, all Harry and Meghan need to do is pick up a dog from a shelter,” she added.

“Americans are easy to please. What draws scorn in England will be applauded in the States.”

Oxenberg added that American journalists are likely to treat the couple “very well,” which would be a stark contrast to the duke and duchess’ relationship with the UK media.

Harry and Markle have struggled with the press ever since their relationship went public in 2016, and the former actress even said friends warned her against dating the prince because of the tabloid intrusion.

“My British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great, but you shouldn’t do it, because the British tabloids will destroy your life,'” Markle said in an ITV documentary last year.

Earlier this year, the couple cut off all contact with four major British tabloids: The Sun, The Daily Express, The Daily Mirror, and The Daily Mail.

In a letter sent to each publication, the duke and duchess said no longer want to “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”

They relocated to Santa Barbara, California, earlier this year after previously spending time in Canada before they announced their departure from the royal family.

