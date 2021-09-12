Prince Harry and Megan Markle changed their website to feature every September 11 victim’s name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in December 2017. Jeremy Selwyn/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The website of Harry and Meghan’s foundation now shows the names of everyone killed on 9/11.

Saturday marked 20 years since the attack, in which nearly 3,000 Americans died.

Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, said her visit to the World Trade Center is “held fast in my memory.”

Prince Harry and Megan Markle have changed their website to list every person who died in the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the attacks, which saw nearly 3,000 Americans lose their lives.

As of Saturday, the website for Archwell, the nonprofit organization set up Harry and Megan in 2020, features the name of every person who died 20 years ago.

Atop the page is the words: “In Memoriam, September 11, 2001.”

In her message to President Joe Biden, Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, said: “My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory.”

“It reminds me that as we honor those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.”

On Saturday, Biden said in a televised address from the White House that he wanted Americans to come together.

“In the days that followed September 11, 2001, we saw heroism everywhere in places expected and unexpected. We also saw something all too rare: national unity,” he said.

“To me, that’s the central lesson of September 11th: Unity is our greatest strength.”