Prince Harry is quitting the military - and moving to Australia

Photo: Matt Cardy/ Getty.

Prince Harry has made the decision to leave the British armed forces this year, with plans to turn his focus to philanthropy.

However before ending his active military role, London’s Evening Standard reports the prince will move to Australia for “several weeks” where he will serve with local units and fulfil several other non-military public duties whilst in the country.

He is also expected to spend some time in New Zealand for non-military purposes.

After Australia Harry, who has served two tours of duty on the front line in Afghanistan, will join his father Prince Charles at the 100th anniversary Anzac Day dawn service at Gallipoli in April.

The Standard has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.