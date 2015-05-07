Prince Harry is in Sydney and thousands of people have turned up to see him off

Prince Harry and NSW premier Mike Baird (R) meet school children at the Sydney Opera House today. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

Prince Harry of Wales ended his month-long deployment with the Australian Defence Force in Sydney Harbour today before thousands of people turned up at a meet-and-greet outside the Opera House to bid him farewell before he flies to New Zealand.

Prince Harry thanks the Australian public for the warm welcome during his stay. pic.twitter.com/fm0xLRWLYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2015

Premier Mike Baird was there to greet the prince, who arrived by water after he flew a helicopter over Bondi Beach as part of a military exercise.

More Blackhawk helicopter activity over Sydney Harbour. HRH Prince Harry due to participate in military exercise. pic.twitter.com/IrgwLs2Jot — Chris Urquhart (@chrisurquhart) May 6, 2015

Australia’s adoration for “Hazza” was on display with Sydneysiders holding “Marry me, Harry” signs, among other posters.

Even the harbour’s most famous squatter, Sydney seal, was there to greet the royal, but seemed largely unimpressed.

"HI HARRY!" Sydney Seal stakes out the best spot for Harry's arrival on the steps of the Opera House @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/6mwDE2QuZk — Chris Urquhart (@chrisurquhart) May 6, 2015

Kensington Palace sent out a tweet to the Australian public, thanking them for looking after Prince Harry.

A big thank you to the Australian public who have made Prince Harry so welcome over the past month pic.twitter.com/iLqck7SA8Q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2015

During his Australian tour Captain Wales had been training with special forces in Darwin, Perth and Sydney. See more on what military exercises he was involved in here.

Harry’s deployment Down Under followed his decision to leave the British armed forces to focus to philanthropy.

Once he returns to Britain he will complete his active military career, and meet his new niece, Princess Charlotte.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.