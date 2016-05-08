Prince Harry criticises the line between public and private life being 'almost non-existent'

Prince Harry says that while the Royal Family is “completely aware” of its

privileged position — in other words, existing as one of the most powerful families in the world due to bloodline and being funded by the taxpayer — “everyone has the right to privacy.”

In an interview on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, to mark Sunday’s opening in Florida of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry said:

“Everyone has a right to privacy. Sadly that line between public and private life is almost non-existent any more. We will continue to do our best to ensure that there is the line.”

“We [the Royal family] are completely aware that we are in a very privileged position I will spend the rest of my life earning that privilege and trying to bring a spotlight on to things and causes that really matter to me, and hopefully matter to other people as well.

“Everyone has a right to their privacy, and a lot of the members of the public get it, but sadly in some areas there is this incessant need to find out every little bit of detail about what goes on behind the scenes. It’s unnecessary.”