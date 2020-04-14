Prince Harry hinted that he and Meghan Markle were ready to leave the royal family months before their 'Megxit' announcement

Toby Melville/ Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie.

Prince Harry hinted that he and Meghan Markle were planning to leave the royal family as early as last summer.

According to Dr. Jane Goodall, Harry suggested that Archie wouldn’t be brought up like a royal when she visited the couple last year.

After getting Archie to do the Queen’s wave, Goodall said Harry told her: “He’s not growing up like that.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Duke of Sussex dropped a major hint that he, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie were ready to leave the royal family months before announcing their “step back” in January.

Dr. Jane Goodall, who has worked with both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, said Harry suggested Archie’s upbringing wouldn’t be a royal one when she visited the couple last summer.

Getty/WPA Pool Prince Harry and Jane Goodall perform a ‘chimp greeting.’

“At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie,’ Dr. Goodall told the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine, as cited by People.

“He was very tiny and very sleepy – not too pleased to be passed from his mummy.”

Dr. Goodall added that she got Archie to “do the Queen’s wave.”

“I suppose he’ll have to learn this,” Goodall said she told Harry at the time.

“Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that,'” she recalled.

Of course, it wouldn’t have been seen as too unusual for Harry to make the comment at that time. After all, baby Archie, who was born in May 2019, wasn’t granted a royal title like his father.

Nonetheless, it makes sense when looking at other hints that the couple were preparing to resign months before they officially announced it earlier this year.

For instance, both Harry and Markle gave emotional interviews in October where they admitted they were struggling to deal with the press attention that came with royal life.

Read more:

10 warning signs that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ready to leave the royal family

Prince Harry won’t use the royal family’s last name after dropping his HRH title

How etiquette and protocol differ for royal families across the world

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.