Prince Harry says he hasn't voted in an election in his 'entire life,' but he thinks everyone else should

Prince Harry said he has never been able to vote in his “entire life” as he and Meghan Markle asked Americans to register ahead of the US election.

Harry made the comments during a joint appearance with Markle on a TIME 100 televised special on Tuesday night.

“This election, I’m not going to be able to vote here in the US. But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life,” he said.

Royals are expected to remain politically neutral as part of royal protocol, and generally refrain from expressing political views.

Speaking alongside Meghan Markle during their first joint TV appearance since leaving the royal family, he noted that he will not be able to vote in the US election, as he is not a citizen.

“This election, I’m not going to be able to vote here in the US. But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life,” Harry said during a broadcast special unveiling of the 2020 TIME 100.

He added: “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.”

Markle also said during a recent virtual engagement that Prince Harry “has never been able to vote.”

“I look at my husband for example; he’s never been able to vote, and I think it’s such an interesting thing to say the right to vote is not a privilege, it is a right in of itself,” she said.

The couple has been criticised for speaking out about politics in recent months after stepping down from the royal family.

Expressing political views and getting involved with politics is frowned upon for members of the royal family.

Last month, people began calling for the Queen to revoke Markle’s royal title after she encouraged Americans to vote.

Piers Morgan and two UK politicians were among those criticising Markle after she said those who didn’t vote were “complicit,” although she did not bring up her personal political views.

“They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.

Morgan was also among a number of people who voiced concern on Wednesday over Harry speaking about American politics when he is not a US citizen.

“Prince Harry poking his woke nose into the US election & effectively telling Americans to vote against President Trump is completley unacceptable behaviour for a member of the Royal Family,” he tweeted.

Prince Harry poking his woke nose into the US election & effectively telling Americans to vote against President Trump is completely unacceptable behaviour for a member of the Royal Family. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 23, 2020

Despite the criticism the couple has received for speaking out about the US election, they’re not the first royals to break protocal and be vocal about politics.

In 2003, the Queen said it was “vital to the health both of the United Kingdom and of Wales that our democratic institutions flourish and adapt” after a low voter turnout in Wales, as per The Times.

“I share your concerns that we must encourage all our people to exercise their right to vote. This is a real challenge now before us all,” the monarch added.

Prince William also asked sheep farmers if they were concerned about Brexit during a visit to the Lake District in the north of England with Kate Middleton last year.

