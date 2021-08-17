Prince Harry had a ‘sense of humor’ about HBO’s controversial show parodying the royals before it aired, the creator says

Prince Harry apparently had a ‘sense of humor’ about being satirized on HBO’s royal family cartoon ‘The Prince.’ Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage, HBO Max

Prince Harry had a “sense of humor” about HBO Max’s controversial series spoofing the royal family.

“The Prince” creator Gary Janetti said cast member Orlando Bloom spoke to Harry about the show.

Bloom, who voices Harry in “The Prince,” previously said the duke came across as “a nice guy.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prince Harry was seemingly unfazed about HBO Max’s controversial new show poking fun at him and his royal relatives.

Or at least that’s how he felt about “The Prince,” an animated satire about the British royals told through the perspective of 8-year-old Prince George, before it premiered on July 29, according to the show’s creator Gary Janetti.

In an Access Hollywood recap of Janetti’s guest appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Janetti tells Cohen how Orlando Bloom, who voices the Duke of Sussex in the animated series, said that Harry had no issue with the show.

“I don’t know if Harry has said anything to Orlando about it, but I know before the show premiered, he was aware that Orlando was doing it and he seemed to have a sense of humor about it,” Janetti, 55, said in his appearance on the talk show, which aired on August 11.

Bloom and Prince Harry became neighbors last year. Samir Hussein/WireImage, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Bloom, 44, and the Duke of Sussex, 36, may have had further conversations about the show now that they are living in the same neighborhood in Montecito, California. It wasn’t until after Bloom’s wife Katy Perry convinced him to sign onto his role on “The Prince” that the pair actually met.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Bloom said Harry came across as “a nice guy.”

“I think he’s got a great sense of humor,” Bloom said of Harry. “I hope he maintains that through this because they’re sort of on a pedestal. We’re showing real adoration to them in one form or another. I try to justify it, because quite frankly, if I’m honest, it’s not like me to poke fun at anyone but it is done with affection.”

A post shared by Gary Janetti (@garyjanetti)

While Janetti said Harry seemed to have a “sense of humor” about the animated series, since the premiere of “The Prince,” various critics and royal correspondents have slammed the show for its portrayal of the royal children and for seemingly mocking the late Prince Philip’s health just months after his death.

In a review of the show, Insider reporter Anneta Konstantinides agreed with critics, calling the show “cruel” without being “funny.”

“With everything that has happened in the royal family over the last few years, the adults are a ripe source of inspiration for commentary on the monarchy, as well as celebrity culture and the differences between British and American media and society,” Konstantinides wrote “But satire still has to be smart, funny, and surprising. ‘The Prince’ drops the ball on all three, and needlessly makes fun of a kid in the process.”