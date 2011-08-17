Prince Harry Splits from Lingerie Model Florence Brudenell-Bruce

Just two months after they announced they were dating, Prince Harry and Florence Brudenell-Bruce have gone their separate ways.



According to sources, while he enjoyed dating the lingerie model, known as “Flee,” his real interest is the army and he is eager to get to the war zone.

He wants to make his training in piloting Apache attack helicopters his primary focus and plans to go out to Arizona in order to complete his desert terrain training.

While Harry seems to enjoy taking time off in the summer, he feels that right now he cannot be tied down to a relationship.

The pictures were fun to look at while it lasted.



