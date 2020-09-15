Prince Harry is the goofiest member of the royal family — here are 22 photos that prove it

Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters Prince Harry is hilarious.

Prince Harry, who turns 36 on September 15, is known for being a goofball.

Photos show him striking funny poses, pulling faces, and showing off dance moves.

Royals tend to follow a strict protocol to maintain a sense of formality when they’re out and about on engagements, keeping a polite distance as they greet members of the public.

And then there’s Prince Harry.

Here are 22 photos of Prince Harry cracking jokes at formal events, making kids laugh, and poking fun at his older brother.

Ever since he was young, Prince Harry has had a playful sense of humour.

David Rogers/Getty Images England won the match.

Prince Harry enjoyed a joke before the Rugby Union International match between England and France in 2003.

At his father’s wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, he shared a joke with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Alastair Grant/Reuters Making faces.

Queen Elizabeth smiled when Prince Harry pulled a face.

He’s been known to crack jokes during formal events at the palace.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Keeping it light.

Prince Harry joked with Camilla, Kate Middleton, and Princess Eugenie as they stood on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in 2013.

Sometimes, his celebrity friends get in on the fun.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Prince Harry, Jon Bon Jovi, and members of the Invictus Games Choir pose on Abbey Road.

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreated The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road photo at an Invictus Games event in February.

He teased former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas with a tiny pair of shorts meant for baby Archie.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Those might be a bit too small.

Prince Harry laughed with Thomas at a Terrence Higgins Trust event in 2019 in London.

He makes Obama chuckle.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation Besties.

Obama and Prince Harry shared a joke as they watched wheelchair basketball at the Invictus Games in 2017.

He even managed to make military service more amusing.

John Stillwell/Pool/Reuters In Afghanistan.

Prince Harry rode a motorcycle in Afghanistan in 2008.

He’s an enthusiastic sports fan.

Darren Staples/Reuters Go team.

He celebrated as England played Australia during the World Cup cricket Super Eights match in 2007.

And a team player when he’s in the game.

Rick Wilking/Reuters At The Warrior Games.

Prince Harry played sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in 2013.

He’s joked around with student athletes.

Ian Gavan/Pool/Reuters Tag, you’re it.

Prince Harry took part in an All Schools program coaching event at Twickenham Stadium in London in 2013.

And professional ones.

Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters Whose trophy?

Britain’s Prince Harry jokingly held his trophy away from competitor Nacho Figueras of Argentina during at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Brazil in 2012.

He can join a cheer squad pyramid in a pinch.

Rick Wilking/Reuters Squad goals.

Prince Harry knelt down at the bottom of a pyramid of cheerleaders in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2013.

And isn’t shy about striking a pose.

Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters With Usain Bolt.

Prince Harry and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt posed at the Usain Bolt track at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, in 2012.

He’s got some serious moves.

Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters Dancing in Jamaica.

Prince Harry danced with a woman at a youth community centre in Kingston, Jamaica, in 2012.

He’s great with kids, too.

Luke MacGregor/Reuters Hanging out.

Prince Harry played on a swing with children as he and Boris Johnson viewed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London in 2014.

He’ll even share his snacks.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images He shared his popcorn at the Invictus Games.

Hayley Henson and daughter Emily Henson sat with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017 in Toronto, Canada. When a young spectator tried to steal his popcorn, he gave her some.

He knows how to get a baby’s attention.

Mark Richards/Pool/Reuters Babies love him.

Prince Harry made silly faces at a baby at the opening of the Help for Heroes Recovery Centre for injured service personnel in Tidworth, England, in 2013.

His older brother, Prince William, has often been the target of his shenanigans.

Chris Jackson/Pool/Reuters Brotherly love.

Prince Harry and Prince William teased each other on the trading floor of BGC Partners in London in 2013.

Most of the time, in fact.

Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images Getting a closer look.

Prince Harry inspected his brother with a magnifying glass at Buckingham Palace in 2014.

Prince William reins him in from time to time.

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images Fooling around at Diagon Alley.

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William joked around on the set of the Harry Potter films at Warner Bros. Studios in 2013.

Harry has never been afraid of poking fun at the future king.

Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters The resemblance is striking.

Prince Harry took part in a fun run while wearing a mask of Prince William’s face in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil in 2012.

But most importantly, he knows how to make fun of himself.

Lukas Coch/Pool/Reuters ‘Redheads rule.’

Prince Harry pulled a face upon reading a sign that said “Red Heads Rule” in 2015.

